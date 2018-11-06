WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The 24th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers open their 2018-19 season against Fairfield Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.

It's the opener for both teams and a rematch from Nov. 18, 2017, a one-sided affair in which Purdue defeated the Stags 106-64 behind 19 3-pointers, a school record at the time.

Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, in which the Boilermakers tied school records for consecutive wins and conference wins, while breaking the school record for overall wins after finishing the season 30-7, Purdue has many voids to fill after losing four starters to graduation.

Guards P.J. Thompson and Dakota Mathias, as well as forward Vince Edwards and center Isaac Haas were all key contributors to Purdue's success during its record-setting season, accounting for 61 percent of the team's scoring and 54 percent of its rebounding.

Tuesday will be the first glimpse of the new-look Boilermakers, and an opportunity for newcomers to feel out their roles for the upcoming season.

Among the more prominent additions to Purdue's roster is junior forward Evan Boudreaux, who transferred from Dartmouth where he averaged 17.6 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game in his first two seasons.

"I think he can definitely help us," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Boudreaux following a 75-56 exhibition win over Marian last Thursday. "Just like he's finding his way, we're also trying to find our way and understand a lot of new faces."

Boudreaux logged 14 minutes against Marian, scoring nine points and grabbing four rebounds while shooting 4-of-8 from the field.

"I like his fight," Painter said. "He's got a fight to him. He gets on the glass, he plays hard...I think once he settles in, he's going to make a couple more shots."

Purdue's lone returning starter is junior guard Carsen Edwards, who was named to the NCAA preseason All-American team and also named the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Edwards led Purdue in scoring last season, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range, and opted to return to school for the upcoming season after declaring for the 2018 NBA draft without hiring an agent.

Edwards had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in last year's lopsided victory over Fairfield.

Fairfield returns three starters from last year's team that reached the MAAC conference championship as a No. 6 seed before falling to Iona 83-71, and also debuts high-profile freshman Neftali Alvarez, a finalist for Florida's 2018 Mr. Basketball award.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 27 points and 11 assists his senior year at Miami Christian School, and won back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons.

The Stags averaged 76 points per game last season, and attempted nearly 28 3-pointers per game, converting 33.9 percent of them.

Fairfield coach Sydney Johnson has implemented a fast-pace style of play known as "running stags" in his first seven seasons with the program, which he believes has helped draw more attention from prolific recruits like Alvarez.

"We want to turn it up, and we want to get out and go," Johnson said. "It's a fun brand of basketball. It's certainly affected our recruiting because guys get excited about it. And most importantly, you win games. We're playing a winning style that's fast-paced...it's not a hard sell for these guys."

Fairfield's three returning starters are forwards Johnathan Kasibaby and Wassef Methnani, who averaged a combined 16.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game last season, and guard Jesus Cruz, who averaged 9.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Cruz had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in last year's loss to Purdue, shooting 4-of-9 from the field.

