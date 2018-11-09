WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- After a strong performance in their season opener against Fairfield Tuesday, the 24th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers host in-state foe Ball State Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Purdue defeated Fairfield 90-57 Tuesday behind preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Carsen Edwards' 30 points. Edwards shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

After the game, Purdue coach Matt Painter praised Edwards' performance, but also the team's efforts in facilitating the All-American's big night.

"For him it's just (about) playing to his strengths, getting into a rhythm, cutting hard and moving without the basketball," Painter said. "And then executing. When we're running stuff for him, he needs to do the little things so he can either be that guy that they over-help on, or he can get a clean look at the basket."

The Boilermakers had four players reach double-digit scoring and, shot 14-of-30 from 3-point range, breaking a school record for 3-pointers made in a season opener. Senior Ryan Cline scored 13 points, making 3-of-6 3-point attempts, while freshman Eric Hunter Jr. and transfer forward Evan Boudreaux added 10 points apiece.

Hunter entered the season with high expectations surrounding his scoring ability after recording 2,584 career points at Tindley Prep in Indianapolis, which ranks 7th all-time in Indiana high school basketball history.

Painter was impressed with Hunter's debut, particularly in regard to his decision-making.

"He doesn't turn the basketball over," Painter said. "That's what jumps out to me right away. Eric can score the basketball. He can get to the rim, he can make a pull-up, he can shoot threes. I thought he played a great game. Especially for his first game, I thought he played a great game for us."

The Cardinals won their season opener Tuesday against Indiana State, defeating the Sycamores 86-69 behind 21 points from Tahjai Teague, whose cousin David played basketball at Purdue from 2002-07.

Teague was tasked with guarding Indiana State's two primary scorers, Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes, and will likely be matched up against Edwards Saturday.

Key and Barnes finished with 16 points apiece but were relatively inefficient against Teague's defensive pressure, shooting a combined 12-of-37 from the field while committing six total turnovers.

Ball State coach James Whitford liked what he saw from Teague on both ends of the floor.

"Tahjai's performance, as good as he was on offense, it was one of the most dominant defensive performances we've had here in a long time," Whitford said. "He was exceptional. One of the best individual defensive performances I've seen in a long time. That was the thing that stood out to me as much as any."

Purdue leads the series 9-2 all-time against Ball State, including a perfect 4-0 mark under Painter, most recently defeating the Cardinals 66-56 on Dec. 18, 2012.

The Boilermakers have won 15-consecutive non-conference home games dating back to the 2015-16 season.

A key component to Saturday's game will be rebounding. Purdue outrebounded Fairfield 40-25 Tuesday, while the Cardinals won the rebounding margin by just four in their opener. The Boilermakers have won 19 straight when outrebounding their opponents while committing fewer turnovers.

