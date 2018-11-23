Friday figures to simply about not looking ahead for No. 9 Michigan.

The Wolverines are on a roll to start the season, have cracked the top-10, and know a home game against No. 7 North Carolina looms on its schedule on Wednesday.

But before worrying about the Tar Heels, the Wolverines will try and maintain focus and take care of business when they get a visit from Chattanooga for a 4 p.m. tip.

Michigan has gotten off to a torrid start this year, winning its first five games by an average of 21.4 points per game, including a 73-46 thrashing of defending national champion Villanova on its home floor.

The Wolverines followed that up by routing George Washington (84-61) and Providence (66-47) to win the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut, and now will start a stretch where they will play nine of their next 10 games at home.

I feel like we're building a lot of confidence right now, but this is only the beginning for us," freshman Ignas Brazdeikis told the Detroit News after the win over Providence. "We're going to work, continue to play better and be the best team we can be."

Michigan has been led so far by senior Charles Matthews (15.8 points per game) and Brazdeikis (14.8), who have accounted for 44 percent of the team's offense.

But defense has really been the calling card this season for Michigan. The Wolverines are allowing just 47 points a game and opponents to shoot 32 percent from the field this season.

"When you got seven guys that could go in and stay in front of people and also understand concepts that are happening outside of it, they're growing every day and just understanding," Michigan head coach John Beilein told the Detroit News following the win over Providence. "Between Villanova, (Providence) and (George Washington), there's some downhill guys on those teams and we're really doing a good job."

The Mocs enter on a three-game losing streak and are coming off a 74-66 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Following the loss to Jacksonville, Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris lamented the defensive breakdown in the second half that saw his squad yield 50 points after halftime.

"You can't change from one half to the other that drastically," Paris said. "We held them to 24 in the first half and then they get 50 in the second. They got more aggressive driving the ball, but we knew that coming in, that their plan was to attack the rim. We were focused on trying to stop that. In the first half, we did that. We were active with it. The second half, we weren't."

The Mocs have three players who are averaging in double figures thus far this season, two of which are freshman.

Freshman forward Kevin Easley is averaging 15 points a game, freshman guard Donovann Toatley is averaging 10.5 points per game, while senior Thomas Smallwood is averaging 10.2 points a game.

