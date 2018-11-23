WISC
UVA

Wisconsin-Virginia Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 23, 2018

In a November littered with early top-25 matchups in college basketball, Friday will pit an under-the-radar addition to the genre in The Bahamas.

No. 4 Virginia (5-0) will face off with No. 25 Wisconsin (5-0) in the Battle 4 Atlantis final as the two teams meet for the third time in the past six seasons.

To say the last two games between the Cavaliers and the Badgers have been hard to watch, might be an understatement. Neither team has cracked the 40 percent plateau shooting the ball in either of those two matchups with each team winning one game without scoring 50 points.

Another defensive struggle is expected Friday afternoon as Wisconsin held Stanford to 46 points and Oklahoma to 58 points in their first two games in The Bahamas.

Virginia has the nation's third-leading scoring defense and hasn't allowed an opponent to score 60 points yet this season. The Cavaliers got their toughest test of the young season in Thursday's semifinals as the slid past a pesky Dayton squad 66-59 after shooting just 43 percent from the field.

"That is the first game we've been in where possessions have mattered late in the game," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said following the win. "De'Andre 1/8Hunter 3/8 I thought was terrific with how hard he played and some of the plays he made."

Sophomore De'Andre Hunter has shined through five games as he scored a career-best 23 points against the Flyers and has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Wisconsin as shown the ability to score the ball this season (80 ppg) as D'Mitrik Trice scored 25 points as the Badgers pulled away from Oklahoma in the second half in the semifinals. Trice is averaging just shy of 18 points per game this season to join Ethan Happ who is also averaging 17.8 points per game.

Happ has added 12 rebounds per game through Wisconsin's first five games and scored 14 of his team's 37 points last season when the Badgers lost to Virginia in Charlottesville.

Wisconsin started the season unranked before slipping in to the top-25 on Monday after starting the season 3-0. Two wins in the Battle 4 Atlantis has the Badgers in a spot to win the tournament for the second time in five seasons after taking the tournament title back in 2014.

"I just keep going back to the experience factor," Happ said of his team. "Last year we might not have done as well against the double team or if a couple of guys missed a shot, we might not have stayed with it. But it's another year under everyone's belts that definitely helps us in those aspects."

Virginia has positioned themselves to capture their sixth straight November tournament title and the Cavaliers currently have won 22 consecutive games in the month of November since 2015.

The championship game tips at 2pm on Friday from Imperial Arena as the teams will battle for the sixth time in each school's history. Virginia leads the all-time series 3-2.

"We'll take it. We are in the championship game against a heck of a team I know that," Bennett finished.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
K. Guy
5 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
56.7 Field Goal % 45.1
0.0 Three Point % 37.9
56.3 Free Throw % 77.8
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
17.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 5.6 APG
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
12.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG
12T
away team logo 25 Wisconsin 5-0 ---
home team logo 4 Virginia 5-0 ---
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Wisconsin 5-0 79.6 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 5-0 77.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
22
E. Happ F 17.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 5.6 APG 56.7 FG%
5
K. Guy G 12.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.8 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wisconsin
Roster
D. Trice
E. Happ
B. Davison
N. Reuvers
K. King
B. Pritzl
K. Iverson
C. Thomas IV
T. Strickland
T. Anderson
W. McGrory
M. Ballard
A. Ford
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Trice 5 30.2 19.2 3.4 2.6 0.8 0.0 1.0 50.0 60.6 85.7 0.2 3.2
E. Happ 5 30.0 17.0 12.0 5.6 0.8 1.2 2.4 56.7 0.0 56.3 3.4 8.6
B. Davison 5 30.8 9.8 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.8 38.5 35.3 86.7 0.2 2.8
N. Reuvers 5 20.0 8.6 2.2 0.8 0.8 3.4 0.2 48.4 60.0 70.0 0.6 1.6
K. King 5 20.4 6.6 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 57.1 40.0 71.4 0.2 1.8
B. Pritzl 5 20.6 6.6 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.4 47.4 40.0 90.0 0.4 1.2
K. Iverson 5 26.0 5.6 6.8 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.0 37.0 0.0 80.0 2.2 4.6
C. Thomas IV 5 6.8 4.0 2.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.6 58.3 33.3 62.5 1.0 1.2
T. Strickland 3 3.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 0.0
T. Anderson 5 8.2 1.2 1.4 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.2
W. McGrory 3 3.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
M. Ballard 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. Ford 2 5.5 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 5 200.4 79.6 39.4 13.4 5.40 6.00 8.2 48.3 44.8 75.5 9.4 28.0
Virginia
Roster
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
M. Diakite
B. Key
K. Clark
J. Huff
J. Salt
K. Stattmann
M. Anthony
G. Kersey
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Hunter 5 27.2 16.2 5.8 2.8 1.2 0.2 1.6 62.5 58.3 77.8 2.4 3.4
T. Jerome 5 28.8 14.6 3.0 4.4 1.8 0.0 1.6 55.0 54.2 72.7 0.2 2.8
K. Guy 5 33.0 12.8 3.8 2.8 0.8 0.0 1.2 45.1 37.9 77.8 0.8 3.0
M. Diakite 5 16.2 7.6 2.2 0.4 0.0 0.8 0.8 58.6 40.0 100.0 0.8 1.4
B. Key 5 27.2 7.0 6.4 1.4 2.0 0.6 0.4 35.5 30.8 75.0 1.8 4.6
K. Clark 5 25.0 6.2 2.4 2.8 0.4 0.0 1.2 46.2 40.0 50.0 0.2 2.2
J. Huff 5 10.4 4.6 2.4 0.2 0.2 0.6 0.2 69.2 66.7 42.9 0.8 1.6
J. Salt 4 17.5 3.3 3.5 0.3 0.0 0.5 1.0 45.5 0.0 42.9 1.3 2.3
K. Stattmann 4 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.5
M. Anthony 4 10.0 1.8 1.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
G. Kersey 3 2.0 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
A. Katstra 4 3.5 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.3 50.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.8
J. Nixon 4 3.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 16.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.8
Total 5 200.4 77.2 36.4 17.0 7.00 3.00 8.6 50.7 42.5 70.5 9.6 24.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores