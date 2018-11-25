No. 15 Mississippi State salvaged its trip to Las Vegas by escaping with a narrow victory over Saint Mary's on Wednesday, but the Bulldogs left Sin City with more questions than answers.

Mississippi State, which hosts Alcorn State on Monday, improved to 4-1 although it made only 5 of 24 from 3-point range in a 61-57 victory in the consolation game of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

The Bulldogs regressed from a loss to Arizona State on Nov. 19, a game in which they shot 8 of 30 from the beyond the arc.

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said he believed his team would be much better shooting from the perimeter this season. Sophomore Tyson Carter and senior Aric Holman, two of the Bulldogs' best 3-point shooters, went a combined 2 for 10 against Saint Mary's. Senior Quinndary Weatherspoon and junior Lamar Peters were a combined 2 for 9.

Three of those players still managed to score in double figures. Weatherspoon and Carter had 12 apiece, and Peters added 10 points and five assists.

The team played without sophomore Abdul Ado, who left the game against Arizona State early with a leg injury.

"We missed Abdul tonight and his post defense," Howland said. "I really thought Lamar gave us a lift in the second half when we were struggling to score. He had five assists against one turnover and could have easily had 10 assists, but we missed some shots."

"We're playing really hard and held them to 37 percent on the defensive end. It was another slow start, but that's a good team and a tough program to play against."

Ado's status for the game against Alcorn State is uncertain. He is second on the team in rebounds (6.8 per game) and blocked shots (eight).

Alcorn State is 1-5 with its lone win against NAIA team Blue Mountain (Miss.) College. The Braves have injury issues of their own with starters Troymain Crosby and Alonzo Campbell out indefinitely.

In its 80-75 loss at Savannah State on Saturday, Alcorn State's bench was outscored 41-4.

"It's just that mental fatigue that we have to be able to sustain," Alcorn State coach Montez Robinson said. "We have to be able to play with that same type of effort, energy and focus for 40 minutes. We can't have any letdowns."

Deshaw Andrews registered career highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Maurice Howard added 18 points and a career-high nine assists.

The game at Mississippi State is Alcorn State's sixth road contests out of its first seven games this season. One of their losses was to Vanderbilt 79-54 in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 16.

