This wasn't supposed to be a battle of unbeatens.

Iowa (5-0) and Pittsburgh (6-0), who meet on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, are both coming off dismal seasons.

The Hawkeyes, who were just 4-14 in the Big Ten last season, climbed to 14th in Monday's AP poll and boast a Nov. 15 victory over then-No. 13 Oregon in New York. Iowa followed that with a 91-72 win over Connecticut to take the 2K Classic the next night.

Since then, the Hawkeyes have played just once -- an easy win over Alabama State -- as they gear up for a tough string of games.

No. 22 Wisconsin comes to Iowa City for the Big Ten opener on Friday, and the Hawkeyes play at No. 9 Michigan State on Monday before returning home to face Iowa State on Dec. 6.

"We've got a really intense stretch coming up," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told The (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Gazette. "The focus is always just on the next game in terms of scouting. But it did give us a little bit of time to work on some things we want to do. You also give them the opportunity to have a little rest because of the stretch coming up. It's going to be a pretty intense couple of weeks."

While Iowa's 2017-2018 campaign was dismal, Pitt's was even worse.

The Panthers went 0-18 in ACC play, leading to a coaching change and turnover on the team.

Former Duke assistant Jeff Capel took over for Kevin Stallings and managed to get late-April commitments from 4-star and 3-star guards Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson.

McGowens, who originally committed to Nebraska, is averaging 9.3 points per game. Johnson is averaging better than 16 points and five assists and has scored in double figures in all six Panthers games.

Johnson, it seems, is also something of a philosopher.

"Everything in life is a reflection of the choices we make," Johnson said in a video announcing his commitment. "Throughout this process, I had to make some very tough decisions. I have come to realize that my destiny isn't a matter of chance, but a matter of choice. Today, I make the choice to define that narrative. Today, I make the choice to embrace whatever challenges my future holds."

Pitt's best win was a 75-73 decision over preseason Atlantic 10 favorite Saint Louis.

With a soft early season schedule, the Panthers have yet to get any Top 25 votes, but McCaffery said he's impressed.

"I really like their team," the Iowa coach said Monday, according to The Gazette. "They play together, they play hard. They defend. They're organized. They run good stuff. They've got a good blend of some really good young players, veteran returnees, a couple of transfers. They've all blended pretty well together. That's why they're 6-0."

