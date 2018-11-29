No. 25 Mississippi State enters its first true road game Friday. The Bulldogs are at Dayton coming off one of their best shooting performances Monday in a convincing win over Alcorn State while the Flyers have had a while to stew over their poor shooting in a loss to Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

A week will have elapsed since Dayton shot 29 percent in the second half -- falling apart after going on a 13-0 run to start the half -- in a 65-54 loss to the Sooners in the third-place game of the tournament.

After taking a 41-34 lead with 16:40 to play, the Flyers (4-2) scored two points on 1-of-14 shooting in the next 10 minutes as Oklahoma took the lead for good, 47-43.

"Oklahoma was obviously very good defensively," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "Our worst offensive performance of the tournament. We couldn't get shots to fall when we needed them to fall. Give them credit. They made the plays down the stretch to win the game.

"But I felt walking away from it, even though we ended up with a 1-2 record, we got better from the competition, and I think we learned a lot about ourselves. I told our guys after the game we needed to walk away from that with a level of confidence."

In Mississippi State, the Flyers, led by fifth-year senior forward Josh Cunningham (14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game), will face their third consecutive Power 5 non-conference opponent. They lost to Virginia 66-59 in the Bahamas before facing Oklahoma.

Mississippi State, which fell from No. 17 to No. 25 in the rankings after losing to Arizona State last week in Las Vegas, made a season's best 61.1 percent of its shots from the field in the 88-65 win over Alcorn State in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs (5-1) had a season-high 24 assists on 33 baskets made. They had five players with double-figure scoring performances led by 17 apiece from Lamar Peters and Nick Weatherspoon on a combined 11-of-20 shooting.

The duo also accounted for seven of Mississippi State's 11 3-pointers, topped by Peters' five. Peters also led the Bulldogs with seven assists.

Reggie Perry, who was 7 of 8 from the field, had his first double-double of his career with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

"I'm glad we got the win. That trip (to Las Vegas) was a grueling trip ... We're still a little bit recovering from the effects of that," Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. "I really ran them hard Saturday and Sunday so I was very pleased today with our 88 points on 54 shots, 24 assists on the 33 baskets."

"I thought Lamar had a really good first half -- moving the ball, sharing the basketball and really did a nice job shooting it because he's letting it come to him, which was good. ... We attacked the zone well and getting the ball to the high post. It's all we worked on yesterday was zone offense. Obviously, it was important for us."

