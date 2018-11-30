By John Tamisiea, The Sports Xchange

No. 20 Texas Tech will look to remain undefeated when it takes on the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

The Red Raiders (6-0) are coming off a 93-62 drubbing of Northern Colorado to cap an impressive three-win Thanksgiving week that included a Hall of Fame Classic title in Kansas City. They knocked off USC and Nebraska on their way to the title.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver leads the Red Raiders, a tough, defensive-minded outfit, with 18.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. He is fresh off a 20-point, six-assist performance against Northern Colorado.

Freshman guard Kyler Edwards (7.2 ppg) came off the bench to provide 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, which highlights a strength of this team, according to coach Chris Beard.

"We're a team with depth. We've got a nine-, 10-man rotation," he said. "You've got to have a team full of guys filling roles."

The Red Raiders have seven players averaging six or more points per game.

Senior guard Matt Mooney (11.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg) offers the Raiders a versatile weapon in the backcourt to pair with Culver, while senior center Norense Odiase adds toughness and rebounding up front (a team-leading 6.2 rpg). Italian guard Davide Moretti (11.0 ppg) came up big in last week's win over USC with 17 points.

Against the Tigers, the Red Raiders will look to continue their defensive dominance, which all begins with the players buying in, according to Beard.

"You have to give our players all the credit," Beard said. "They're the ones who want to buy in and guard. That's what we're about."

Memphis (3-3) is coming off a three-point loss to Charleston for fifth place in last week's Advocare Invitational. The Tigers lost to Oklahoma State by 20 in the first round before beating Canisius 71-63.

This was largely seen as a rebuilding year under first-year coach Penny Hardaway, who recently reeled in ESPN's No. 1 recruit James Wiseman.

The Tigers are led by senior forward Kyvon Davenport (14.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and senior guard Jeremiah Martin (14.0 ppg, 3.3 apg). Freshman guard Tyler Harris helps form a formidable three-headed scoring attack with his 13.8 points per game. He is coming off a career-high 25 points in the loss to Charleston.

But it was Memphis' defense that let it down in the Advocare Invitational.

"We have to play better defense as a team ... and do the tough things to win basketball games like this (which) we didn't do tonight," Hardaway said after the loss to Charleston.

"We have to hang our hat on defense."

Texas Tech and its stifling defense will give the Tigers all they can handle. Red Raiders opponents are scoring only 51 points per game, well below Memphis' average of 78.5.

To hang with them, Memphis will need to shoot better than its season average of 43.4 percent from the field, as well as buy in on the defensive end to stop the Raiders' balanced offensive attack that averages 15.2 assists per game.

