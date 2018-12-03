LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The stat line made it obvious who the Kansas go-to guy would be for a last-second shot.

Sure enough, the Jayhawks found senior guard Lagerald Vick, though the deep 3-pointer he would have to take was well-contested. Vick connected anyway, forced overtime and scored 19 points in the final 12 minutes to preserve the No. 2 Jayhawks' perfect record.

That happened the last time out as Kansas survived a homecourt scare from Stanford. The Jayhawks (6-0) play again Tuesday against Wofford (6-2) in another nonconference home game.

"We make seven 3s as a team, I've got no problem with the guy that made all of them actually shooting it. That's not an issue,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. "(Vick) was great down the stretch. We needed every one of them. We were lucky.''

Probably so considering Stanford led by 12 near the midway mark of the second half.

Lucky too to have Vick, who almost left Kansas to embark on a professional career before returning as the team's lone senior. His torrid rate from 3-point range finds him 28 of 43 in the last five games after his 27-point outing against Stanford lifted his season average to a team-best 20.3 points.

Dedric Lawson, a junior forward who is the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double (18.8 points, 11.2 rebounds), has watched Vick's heat checks since the two were growing up in Memphis.

"I haven't seen nobody stop him," Lawson said. "Lagerald is Lagerald. He's been doing this since I met him in ninth, 10th grade. He's been a scoring machine and I'm glad everyone's getting to see it."

Vick was overshadowed the past two seasons in the backcourt by seniors who became All-Americans, Frank Mason and Devonte' Graham. He has now blazed for 28 makes from behind the arc. His teammates have combined to go 19 of 60, but the Jayhawks are still shooting 44 percent from that range.

The threat only Vick seems to pose for the Jayhawks was obvious against Stanford.

"They take away threes and we had one guy make a shot outside of three feet,'' Self said. "I do not think any guy had a shot outside three feet the entire time other than Lagerald. To win that game, 'miracle' is probably too strong, but that was a longshot win."

Wofford carries a four-game winning streak after winning its Southern Conference opener on Saturday, downing East Tennessee State 79-62. Senior guard Fletcher Magee nailed five 3-pointers and led the Terriers with 24 points, though 17th-year coach Mike Young was most impressed with his team's defense and rebounding.

"Both sides were fighting every possession,'' said Young, "but to be plus-13 on the boards and limit them to 38 percent from the field, if we can do that night in and night out, we'll give ourselves a good chance to win and (the ETSU win) was a very encouraging look from our team.''

Magee averages a team-high 17.9 points and has made 33 treys. Senior forward Cameron Jackson averages 13.2 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds.

Wofford's losses were against Power 5 programs North Carolina and Oklahoma.

