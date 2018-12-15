VATECH
WASH

No. 13 Virginia Tech gets shot at Power 5 team Washington

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 15, 2018

No. 13 Virginia Tech hasn't played a power conference team since Nov. 27. In that game, the Hokies lost to Penn State, 63-62.

Virginia Tech and Penn State both made 44 percent of their field goals. Virginia Tech made one more 3-point shot (10-9) and four more free throws (8-4).

The difference? Penn State earned seven more field goal attempts (57-50). The Nittany Lions' 44-percent shooting mark translated to 25 made field goals. Virginia Tech's 44-percent clip meant only 22 makes.

The source of that small but essential difference: Penn State outworked Virginia Tech on the offensive glass, 14-8.

Virginia Tech knows that as it returns to power-conference play on Saturday in Atlantic City against Washington, it has to change the equation on the glass, chiefly in keeping opponents off the offensive backboard.

"It's going to be a consistent (process) -- keep gaining ground, keep gaining ground, keep gaining ground," Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear said. "Rebounding is going to be a big difference in how far our team goes this season."

With suspensions and NCAA eligibility questions still limiting the size of the available roster, rebounding remains the concern for an undersized team with a short bench. It is still the main talking point surrounding the Hokies as they try to move forward. Against Washington and other high-major opponents, Virginia Tech is all too aware of its central in-game needs.

"We're getting better at it, finding tips and everything," Ahmed Hill said of his team's attempt to make rebounding less of a weakness. "Everybody's trying to rebound, fly in and grab it. I think everybody's understanding more this year that we have to rebound to win games."

The Hokies are 292nd in Division I in rebounding. They have pulled down only 298 rebounds so far this season. Their pressure defense, their highly skilled backcourt, and their ability to generate points off takeaways are considerable strengths, but the rugged theater of combat on missed shots - the precious piece of real estate within six feet of the basket - is where this team has to be able to play opponents to a stalemate. Merely avoiding a bloodbath on the boards will noticeably improve Virginia Tech's chances against Washington or any other power-conference team the Hokies play.

As Virginia Tech's focus turns to Saturday, one highly intriguing aspect of this clash is that Washington - a team which plays some 2-3 zone under Jim Boeheim protégé Mike Hopkins - isn't built to rebound that well. Zone teams often struggle to rebound. The Huskies aren't as bad as Virginia Tech on the glass, but they are hardly a good rebounding team, at 171st in Division I with 349 rebounds this season. Washington has only 12 more offensive rebounds than the Hokies, 101-89.

Hopkins is aware that Virginia Tech will pose a formidable obstacle for his Huskies in Atlantic City.

"They're attack, attack, attack," Hopkins said of the Hokies. "Challenge is good - that's how you grow. You grow by bendin' it, pushin' it, pullin' it - trying to go out of your comfort zone. I really believe these (non-conference) games are going to help us."

Hopkins specifically acknowledged that Virginia Tech's guards will be hard for Washington to handle:

"Justin Robinson is a jet - he is as good a guard as there is in the country," Hopkins said of Virginia Tech's floor leader.

Jaylen Nowell will try to be Washington's counter to Robinson and Virginia Tech's other star guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Nowell has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week twice in the past month. On Dec. 5, in Washington's 81-79 loss to then-No. 1 Gonzaga, Nowell unfurled a masterpiece. He played 38 minutes against an elite opponent on the road and scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting with six assists and only one turnover. He is shooting 44 percent for the season on threes. He will gain Virginia Tech's full attention.

The battle between the backcourts will gain everyone's attention in Hokies-Huskies. The battle of the boards, however, is likely to tell the tale in Atlantic City.

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
J. Nowell
5 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
50.0 Field Goal % 56.9
44.7 Three Point % 44.1
80.0 Free Throw % 71.7
away team logo
5
J. Robinson G
15.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 6.2 APG
home team logo
5
J. Nowell G
18.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG
12T
away team logo 13 Virginia Tech 8-1 ---
home team logo Washington 7-3 ---
WASH +7.5, O/U 141
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
WASH +7.5, O/U 141
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Virginia Tech 8-1 82.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo Washington 7-3 72.3 PPG 38.7 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
5
J. Robinson G 15.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 6.2 APG 50.0 FG%
5
J. Nowell G 18.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.4 APG 56.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Virginia Tech
Roster
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
W. Bede
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Alexander-Walker 9 32.4 17.7 4.6 4.0 2.3 0.6 2.1 55.0 46.2 79.2 0.4 4.1
J. Robinson 9 32.4 15.0 2.8 6.2 2.0 0.1 3.1 50.0 44.7 80.0 0.8 2.0
K. Blackshear Jr. 9 24.4 12.7 5.9 2.0 0.8 0.9 1.7 54.9 40.0 56.3 2.2 3.7
A. Hill 9 32.6 12.7 3.0 1.2 1.2 0.1 1.3 47.2 47.9 87.5 0.9 2.1
T. Outlaw 9 24.6 8.9 5.7 1.0 0.4 0.7 0.9 50.0 51.2 33.3 1.1 4.6
I. Wilkins 8 16.5 7.6 3.0 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.5 53.8 45.5 69.2 1.3 1.8
P. Horne 9 16.4 4.0 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.6 1.4 53.1 0.0 66.7 1.4 1.2
W. Bede 9 19.0 3.4 2.2 2.0 0.9 0.0 0.6 42.9 38.9 0.0 0.3 1.9
J. Kabongo 7 4.6 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.4 30.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
B. Palmer 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 9 200.3 82.0 36.3 18.3 8.70 3.10 12.2 51.0 44.9 69.4 9.9 23.2
Washington
Roster
J. Nowell
N. Dickerson
D. Crisp
M. Thybulle
D. Green
N. Carter
H. Wright
R. Lundeen
J. Crandall
S. Timmins
J. Bey
B. Penn-Johnson
T. Rice
E. Hardy
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Nowell 10 33.9 18.8 4.6 3.4 0.8 0.2 3.1 56.9 44.1 71.7 1.3 3.3
N. Dickerson 10 25.8 16.4 7.2 0.6 1.2 0.7 3.1 54.7 0.0 75.0 2.9 4.3
D. Crisp 10 32.6 9.3 3.5 2.9 1.0 0.0 2.1 36.6 27.9 67.7 0.5 3.0
M. Thybulle 10 28.5 7.8 2.9 2.0 2.6 2.3 1.2 40.0 26.2 84.6 0.4 2.5
D. Green 10 23.6 7.5 3.4 0.7 0.6 0.2 0.6 40.0 40.0 77.8 0.3 3.1
N. Carter 10 18.6 6.9 2.5 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.8 41.8 23.5 73.1 1.0 1.5
H. Wright 10 20.7 3.0 3.6 1.0 0.3 1.8 1.1 22.2 17.6 78.6 0.9 2.7
R. Lundeen 1 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
J. Crandall 1 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
S. Timmins 10 9.8 1.4 2.3 0.1 0.3 0.6 0.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 1.4
J. Bey 7 5.9 1.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.4 33.3 0.0 55.6 0.1 0.7
B. Penn-Johnson 4 3.5 0.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 1.0
T. Rice 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Hardy 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 10 200.0 72.3 38.7 11.3 7.30 6.50 13.3 45.1 31.7 72.3 10.1 24.8
