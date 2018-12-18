TXARL
GONZAG

No. 8 Gonzaga looks to get back on track vs. Texas-Arlington

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 18, 2018

Gonzaga's early-season run through the gauntlet is over -- with mixed results.

Now, the No. 8 Bulldogs face three relatively easy foes, beginning with Texas-Arlington on Tuesday night in Spokane, Wash., before West Coast Conference play gets under way.

The Zags (9-2) ascended to the top spot in the country thanks to an 89-87 win over then-No. 1 Duke in the Maui Invitational final. Wins at noisy Creighton and against Washington's tricky 2-3 zone defense followed.

But then Gonzaga, which has been without backup point guard Geno Crandall since last month and last year's leading scorer, Killian Tillie, all season, had some flaws exposed.

"Defense is our main priority," point guard Josh Perkins told the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review after the Bulldogs' 103-90 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. "We score the ball well but if they're scoring with us it's never good.

"And we have to fix this rebounding thing, too. They were plus 20, which is unacceptable. That's a collective effort one through five."

The Zags couldn't hold a late lead in a Dec. 15 loss to then-No. 7 Tennessee and simply couldn't stop the Tar Heels. North Carolina had 14 offensive rebounds to Gonzaga's 16 on defense.

They tumbled seven spots in the Top 25 over the past two weeks after their first back-to-back losses since 2014.

The Volunteers' Admiral Scofield scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, and North Carolina's Cameron Johnson hit six 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 25 points.

Perkins was held scoreless for the first time since Gonzaga's 2017 Final Four matchup with South Carolina.

"Obviously, I'm a little upset we lost last week and (Saturday), but put it in perspective: We've had the toughest schedule in America," Perkins said. "We're in good hands. Overall, the team morale is really good."

UT Arlington (3-7) visits the McCarthey Athletic Center ahead of North Alabama, Denver and Cal State Bakersfield to complete the Zags' non-conference schedule.

The Mavericks, who have finished with 20-plus wins in each of the past three seasons, come to Spokane with six straight losses, five of which came on the road.

First-year coach Chris Ogden is leading a program for the first time.

"Exciting, but also nerve-wracking at the same time," Ogden said of his coaching transition, according to the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. "You start thinking of what you are going to say at your press conferences, and then what you want your program to really believe in."

Junior guards Brian Warren (14.9 points per game) and Edric Dennis (14) are the Mavericks' leading scorers.

UT Arlington, which has played at home just once since Nov. 18, has two more road games before starting the Sun Belt Conference schedule at home on Jan. 5 against preseason favorite Georgia State.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Warren
00 G
J. Perkins
13 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
11.1 Pts. Per Game 11.1
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
37.0 Field Goal % 45.7
20.8 Three Point % 41.3
64.7 Free Throw % 90.5
away team logo
00
B. Warren G
14.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
13
J. Perkins G
11.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 8.4 APG
12T
away team logo Texas-Arlington 3-7 ---
home team logo 8 Gonzaga 9-2 ---
GONZAG -27, O/U 154.5
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
GONZAG -27, O/U 154.5
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-Arlington 3-7 65.2 PPG 38.7 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo 8 Gonzaga 9-2 93.7 PPG 41.5 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
00
B. Warren G 14.9 PPG 1.9 RPG 3.3 APG 38.7 FG%
13
J. Perkins G 11.1 PPG 3.4 RPG 8.4 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Texas-Arlington
Roster
B. Warren
E. Dennis
A. Ibarguen
D. Azore
R. Davis
T. Jackson-Young
P. Mwamba
D. Bryant
J. Narcis
S. Muirhead
P. Castro
A. Nouhi
P. Binzer
I. Durham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Warren 10 29.1 14.9 1.9 3.3 0.9 0.0 2.1 38.7 29.8 76.6 0.4 1.5
E. Dennis 7 27.0 14.0 5.4 1.4 1.1 0.0 2.4 37.0 28.3 78.1 1.1 4.3
A. Ibarguen 4 26.3 11.5 8.0 0.5 0.3 1.8 2.3 67.9 0.0 57.1 3.0 5.0
D. Azore 10 23.4 8.4 2.8 1.7 1.0 0.2 3.2 31.8 10.0 84.8 0.7 2.1
R. Davis 10 26.2 7.7 6.3 0.9 0.6 0.5 2.4 42.6 26.1 72.2 1.9 4.4
T. Jackson-Young 10 22.7 5.0 3.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 41.7 38.1 28.6 1.5 2.2
P. Mwamba 8 18.9 5.0 3.8 0.9 1.6 0.3 1.6 45.2 20.0 52.6 1.1 2.6
D. Bryant 10 20.4 4.1 1.7 2.1 1.6 0.1 1.1 31.0 25.0 94.7 0.4 1.3
J. Narcis 10 11.9 3.1 3.2 0.0 0.4 0.5 0.6 56.5 14.3 66.7 0.9 2.3
S. Muirhead 1 3.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
P. Castro 10 12.7 2.2 2.3 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 30.8 16.7 60.0 0.3 2.0
A. Nouhi 10 8.4 1.1 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.7 45.5 0.0 16.7 0.4 0.4
P. Binzer 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Durham 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 10 199.9 65.2 38.7 10.7 7.40 2.70 16.4 40.1 25.2 71.8 11.2 24.5
Gonzaga
Roster
R. Hachimura
Z. Norvell Jr.
B. Clarke
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
F. Petrusev
G. Crandall
J. Jones
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
J. Beach
A. Martin
M. Lang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Hachimura 11 31.1 21.7 6.5 1.8 0.8 0.5 1.9 54.7 43.8 71.8 1.2 5.3
Z. Norvell Jr. 11 31.4 17.9 5.0 3.3 1.5 0.0 1.3 43.3 36.8 83.3 1.1 3.9
B. Clarke 11 26.8 16.7 7.7 1.4 1.5 3.3 1.5 70.8 100.0 62.7 3.5 4.3
J. Perkins 11 33.3 11.1 3.4 8.4 1.5 0.1 2.4 45.7 41.3 90.5 0.5 2.8
C. Kispert 11 29.4 9.2 4.4 1.5 0.4 0.4 1.2 44.9 40.7 100.0 1.3 3.1
F. Petrusev 11 14.5 8.2 3.6 0.2 0.2 0.6 0.6 54.5 33.3 80.0 1.1 2.5
G. Crandall 6 18.2 5.0 1.5 2.3 1.3 0.2 2.3 30.0 8.3 68.8 0.0 1.5
J. Jones 11 14.4 4.1 4.1 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.3 86.7 100.0 71.4 0.8 3.3
J. Ayayi 5 5.6 2.4 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 1.0
G. Foster Jr. 10 5.5 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.6 42.9 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.5
J. Beach 4 3.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
A. Martin 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Lang 1 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 11 200.1 93.7 41.5 19.3 7.10 5.00 11.4 52.2 38.6 75.0 10.9 28.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores