DAVID
UNC

No. 14 North Carolina returns to court against Davidson

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 28, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It's time for North Carolina to get cranked up again.

Saturday afternoon against Davidson would be a good situation for the No. 14 Tar Heels to show they're ready to run.

The teams meet at the Smith Center. Both teams have been off for a week.

For North Carolina, going at a fast pace is a preference against any opponent and Davidson's ability to dissect teams means it could be more important for the Tar Heels to accelerate the tempo.

That's where freshman point guard Coby White comes in handy.

"He brings a different pace and aggressiveness. He gets the ball and as you can see, he is gone," senior guard Kenny Williams said of his teammate. "He is not waiting for anybody. He is going to get the ball and try and get to the rim every time he gets the ball. It forces us to play faster on offense because we have to keep up with him."

North Carolina (8-3) is coming off an 80-72 loss to Kentucky last Saturday in Chicago, so a post-holiday pick-me-up is in order.

This is North Carolina's fourth game in 31 days after opening the season by playing eight times in 23 days.

Addressing turnover problems is something the Tar Heels realize is necessary. North Carolina gave the ball away 23 times in a victory over Gonzaga before 18 turnovers against Kentucky.

"That's something that we can fix," White said. "That's an easy fix, just don't turn the ball over. It'll be an easy fix."

Davidson (9-3) went through a difficult stretch earlier this month. In coach Bob McKillop's view, his team could have one loss at this juncture considering there was an overtime setback to Temple and a narrow defeat to Wake Forest across a three-day span this month.

"The only game that really got away from us was Purdue," McKillop said.

Davidson suffered a 67-63 loss on Dec. 17 at Wake Forest in its first matchup of the season against an Atlantic Coast Conference team. That came despite Luca Brajkovic providing 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats recovered by thumping non-NCAA member Central Penn 88-54 last Saturday.

"Every game is an experience we can learn from," McKillop said. "We won by 34 points, but there are many nuggets of knowledge we can take."

The Wildcats have been without injured guard Kellan Grady for the past three games because of a sore knee. His scoring average of 19.4 points per game is tops on the team, with junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson next at 18.1.

"They need to get their bodies right," McKillop said of one of the goals for his players during the layoff.

The Wildcats will have another one-week gap in the schedule before beginning Atlantic 10 play.

Davidson typically can hurt teams with long-range shooting, something that's often a bugaboo for North Carolina's defense.

The Wildcats are making 9.8 shots from 3-point range per game. But along with those 117 baskets, Davidson had allowed 118 baskets from 3-point land.

North Carolina leads the series 66-11, including last year's neutral-site victory in Charlotte. The 66 victories are the most for the Tar Heels against any non-ACC opponent, though both teams were together in the Southern Conference for many years.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
3 G
L. Maye
32 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
48.9 Field Goal % 45.1
40.4 Three Point % 35.1
86.2 Free Throw % 78.3
away team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
18.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.6 APG
home team logo
32
L. Maye F
14.5 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.8 APG
12T
away team logo Davidson 9-3 ---
home team logo 14 North Carolina 8-3 ---
UNC -14.5, O/U 161.5
Dean E. Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
UNC -14.5, O/U 161.5
Dean E. Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 9-3 76.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 14 North Carolina 8-3 92.3 PPG 46.6 RPG 19.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Gudmundsson G 18.1 PPG 5.8 RPG 4.6 APG 48.9 FG%
32
L. Maye F 14.5 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.8 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Davidson
Roster
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
C. Collins
K. Pritchett
D. Czerapowicz
N. Ekwu
D. Kovacevic
M. Wynter
B. Jones
N. Boachie-Yiadom
C. Freundlich
P. Casey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Grady 9 36.9 19.4 4.1 2.1 1.4 0.2 1.9 51.6 37.5 83.3 0.2 3.9
J. Gudmundsson 12 35.1 18.1 5.8 4.6 1.2 0.0 2.7 48.9 39.7 86.2 0.5 5.3
L. Brajkovic 12 24.7 12.2 6.8 1.3 0.5 1.0 1.8 57.8 50.0 74.3 2.2 4.6
L. Frampton 12 29.4 9.8 2.8 1.9 0.8 0.3 1.2 35.8 33.7 58.3 0.5 2.3
C. Collins 12 23.6 7.1 4.4 0.9 0.8 0.3 0.8 54.4 42.9 73.3 1.3 3.2
K. Pritchett 12 28.5 6.4 4.4 3.2 0.7 0.6 1.4 36.8 29.4 75.0 1.3 3.2
D. Czerapowicz 12 12.1 2.4 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 31.3 28.6 50.0 0.1 1.4
N. Ekwu 9 7.3 2.4 2.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 1.0 64.7 0.0 0.0 0.7 1.6
D. Kovacevic 11 7.4 2.1 1.5 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.9 38.5 27.3 0.0 0.4 1.2
M. Wynter 5 3.4 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Jones 9 7.7 1.3 2.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 45.5 0.0 100.0 0.4 1.6
N. Boachie-Yiadom 4 2.8 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 100.0 0.0 33.3 0.5 0.5
C. Freundlich 5 1.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
P. Casey 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 12 202.1 76.5 39.2 15.3 5.30 2.80 11.8 46.9 34.8 76.7 8.7 27.8
North Carolina
Roster
C. Johnson
L. Maye
C. White
N. Little
G. Brooks
K. Williams
S. Woods
S. Manley
L. Black
B. Robinson
K. Smith
B. Huffman
A. Platek
W. Miller
C. Ellis
S. Rush
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Johnson 11 27.1 16.6 5.1 1.7 1.3 0.1 1.8 53.8 49.1 84.4 1.5 3.5
L. Maye 11 28.8 14.5 9.7 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.7 45.1 35.1 78.3 2.2 7.5
C. White 10 23.7 14.5 2.0 3.7 0.7 0.1 2.6 43.1 40.7 76.3 0.1 1.9
N. Little 11 19.3 10.8 4.3 0.7 0.6 0.5 1.2 50.0 22.7 76.9 1.9 2.4
G. Brooks 11 19.3 8.8 6.2 0.9 0.7 0.7 1.3 58.5 0.0 65.6 2.7 3.5
K. Williams 11 26.9 8.0 2.8 4.8 0.9 0.3 1.6 37.5 25.6 77.3 0.5 2.4
S. Woods 9 16.2 5.1 1.8 4.0 1.3 0.2 1.7 50.0 60.0 60.0 0.1 1.7
S. Manley 11 11.5 4.4 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.9 55.3 0.0 50.0 1.1 3.2
L. Black 11 12.3 3.5 2.6 1.3 0.6 0.2 0.7 53.6 42.9 85.7 0.6 2.0
B. Robinson 10 8.9 3.3 1.2 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.5 53.8 30.0 66.7 0.4 0.8
K. Smith 9 2.1 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 54.5 33.3 100.0 0.0 0.1
B. Huffman 9 2.8 1.7 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 77.8 0.0 100.0 0.7 0.6
A. Platek 11 4.4 1.4 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 50.0 40.0 50.0 0.2 0.3
W. Miller 8 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.4
C. Ellis 9 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.0 66.7 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.0
S. Rush 9 1.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.2
Total 11 200.0 92.3 46.6 19.7 7.90 3.60 14.4 48.9 37.2 73.3 13.6 30.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores