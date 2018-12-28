CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It's time for North Carolina to get cranked up again.

Saturday afternoon against Davidson would be a good situation for the No. 14 Tar Heels to show they're ready to run.

The teams meet at the Smith Center. Both teams have been off for a week.

For North Carolina, going at a fast pace is a preference against any opponent and Davidson's ability to dissect teams means it could be more important for the Tar Heels to accelerate the tempo.

That's where freshman point guard Coby White comes in handy.

"He brings a different pace and aggressiveness. He gets the ball and as you can see, he is gone," senior guard Kenny Williams said of his teammate. "He is not waiting for anybody. He is going to get the ball and try and get to the rim every time he gets the ball. It forces us to play faster on offense because we have to keep up with him."

North Carolina (8-3) is coming off an 80-72 loss to Kentucky last Saturday in Chicago, so a post-holiday pick-me-up is in order.

This is North Carolina's fourth game in 31 days after opening the season by playing eight times in 23 days.

Addressing turnover problems is something the Tar Heels realize is necessary. North Carolina gave the ball away 23 times in a victory over Gonzaga before 18 turnovers against Kentucky.

"That's something that we can fix," White said. "That's an easy fix, just don't turn the ball over. It'll be an easy fix."

Davidson (9-3) went through a difficult stretch earlier this month. In coach Bob McKillop's view, his team could have one loss at this juncture considering there was an overtime setback to Temple and a narrow defeat to Wake Forest across a three-day span this month.

"The only game that really got away from us was Purdue," McKillop said.

Davidson suffered a 67-63 loss on Dec. 17 at Wake Forest in its first matchup of the season against an Atlantic Coast Conference team. That came despite Luca Brajkovic providing 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats recovered by thumping non-NCAA member Central Penn 88-54 last Saturday.

"Every game is an experience we can learn from," McKillop said. "We won by 34 points, but there are many nuggets of knowledge we can take."

The Wildcats have been without injured guard Kellan Grady for the past three games because of a sore knee. His scoring average of 19.4 points per game is tops on the team, with junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson next at 18.1.

"They need to get their bodies right," McKillop said of one of the goals for his players during the layoff.

The Wildcats will have another one-week gap in the schedule before beginning Atlantic 10 play.

Davidson typically can hurt teams with long-range shooting, something that's often a bugaboo for North Carolina's defense.

The Wildcats are making 9.8 shots from 3-point range per game. But along with those 117 baskets, Davidson had allowed 118 baskets from 3-point land.

North Carolina leads the series 66-11, including last year's neutral-site victory in Charlotte. The 66 victories are the most for the Tar Heels against any non-ACC opponent, though both teams were together in the Southern Conference for many years.

