COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 13 Ohio State closes out the nonconference portion of its schedule on Saturday when it returns from the Christmas break to face High Point at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes (11-1) haven't played since beating UCLA 80-66 last Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago. Sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson was a dominant force, producing 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double in the past three games.

Ohio State will be trying to finish off a perfect December with their sixth straight win since suffering their only loss, to Syracuse at the end of November. The Buckeyes are off to their best start since the 2013-14 team began 15-0.

"We always concerned about the last couple games before Christmas and certainly the first game after Christmas," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "(High Point's) ability as a team and their toughness they've shown on the road winning at some places it's even more of a concern."

The trio of Wesson, senior point guard C.J. Jackson and graduate transfer Keyshawn Woods have played a big part in Ohio State exceeding expectations during the first two months of the season.

Wesson showed UCLA's big front line how much of a force he can be in the paint. The 6-foot-9, 270-pounder leads Ohio State in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 boards per game).

Jackson is averaging 13.1 points per game after scoring 22 against UCLA and Woods played a near-flawless game against the Bruins with a career-high 10 assists and no turnovers. Woods leads the Big Ten in assists-to-turnovers ratio at plus-3.6 (40 assists, 11 turnovers)

"It's always a good thing when you're winning," Jackson said. "You can't really complain too much, but I feel like we have a long way to go. December is not when you want to be at your best. It's a long season. We have to finish this part right against High Point."

High Point (6-6) might not be a familiar name to most college basketball fans, but many will recognize Panthers coach Tubby Smith, who was at Minnesota for six seasons as well as Kentucky, Georgia, Tulsa and Texas Tech. Smith has a career record of 3-8 against Ohio State.

High Point had a three-game winning streak broken last Saturday with a 74-59 loss to Richmond in the Events DC Holiday Hoops Festival in Washington, D.C. The Panthers shot just 18.8 percent from 3-point range and 52 percent from the free-throw line and committed 14 turnovers.

"We just need to take care of the basketball better and also need to shoot the ball better," Smith said.

Jahaad Proctor leads High Point with 22.3 points per game and has scored 20 or more points in eight of his last nine games, including a game-high 23 against Richmond. Brandonn Kamga, who is averaging 15.3 points per game, has hit two buzzer-beaters this season in wins over North Carolina Wesleyan and Valparaiso.

"I think High Point and Cincinnati are two of the most physical nonconference teams that we play," Holtmann said. "We need to play well. They're a good team."

High Point hasn't faced a ranked opponent since it last visited Ohio State in 2014 and lost, 97-43.

Key Players
J. Proctor
13 G
C. Jackson
3 G
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
52.9 Field Goal % 39.7
34.5 Three Point % 39.7
80.0 Free Throw % 77.8
away team logo
13
J. Proctor G
22.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
3
C. Jackson G
13.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG
12T
away team logo High Point 6-6 ---
home team logo 13 Ohio State 11-1 ---
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo High Point 6-6 68.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 13 Ohio State 11-1 77.7 PPG 40.7 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
13
J. Proctor G 22.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.5 APG 51.3 FG%
3
C. Jackson G 13.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.9 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
High Point
Roster
J. Proctor
B. Kamga
C. Holland III
J. Whitehead
R. Madison
J. Wright
T. Cameron
D. Slay
C. Sanchez
R. Peterson III
D. Gooding
S. Berlin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Proctor 12 34.7 22.3 4.3 3.5 1.6 0.3 2.7 51.3 32.3 80.6 0.8 3.6
B. Kamga 10 30.6 15.3 4.7 1.5 1.3 1.1 2.0 47.5 35.1 55.8 1.0 3.7
C. Holland III 10 27.3 7.2 2.8 1.4 1.2 0.2 1.1 39.7 27.8 57.1 0.5 2.3
J. Whitehead 12 25.8 6.3 4.9 0.8 0.7 0.3 1.0 44.8 33.3 53.8 1.4 3.5
R. Madison 12 28.8 5.6 7.3 1.6 0.8 0.3 2.1 46.4 33.3 52.0 3.2 4.1
J. Wright 12 19.1 4.3 1.7 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.9 39.6 32.0 60.0 0.3 1.4
T. Cameron 9 9.8 3.9 2.0 1.6 0.9 0.2 1.0 39.1 0.0 77.3 0.7 1.3
D. Slay 9 14.9 3.1 1.9 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.9 32.3 23.1 71.4 0.2 1.7
C. Sanchez 12 11.7 3.0 2.3 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.8 54.8 66.7 0.0 1.0 1.3
R. Peterson III 11 7.6 1.5 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.5 38.5 75.0 44.4 0.5 0.8
D. Gooding 6 4.8 1.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 28.6 0.0 0.3 0.3
S. Berlin 12 6.2 0.8 1.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 0.0 40.0 0.6 1.0
Total 12 202.3 68.2 37.5 12.3 7.10 3.00 12.8 45.4 31.7 62.7 11.2 23.9
Ohio State
Roster
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
L. Muhammad
K. Woods
D. Washington Jr.
K. Young
A. Wesson
J. LeDee
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
J. Lane
D. Hummer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Wesson 12 23.8 16.4 7.1 1.5 0.9 0.6 2.3 54.0 30.4 73.9 2.8 4.3
C. Jackson 12 29.7 13.1 4.6 3.9 0.6 0.3 2.3 39.7 39.7 77.8 0.2 4.4
L. Muhammad 11 28.8 8.7 3.0 2.3 1.1 0.2 1.5 46.8 40.0 60.9 0.9 2.1
K. Woods 12 27.6 8.5 3.3 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 44.2 35.5 83.3 0.4 2.8
D. Washington Jr. 12 18.1 8.3 2.4 1.2 0.3 0.0 1.1 39.6 38.5 70.0 0.3 2.2
K. Young 12 22.4 7.8 5.3 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.8 69.8 25.0 64.3 1.9 3.3
A. Wesson 12 27.0 7.2 4.0 1.6 0.2 0.8 1.8 44.8 31.0 73.9 0.7 3.3
J. LeDee 10 7.2 4.4 2.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 0.6 55.6 0.0 82.8 0.7 1.5
M. Jallow 12 12.9 3.3 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.6 46.2 37.5 81.3 1.1 1.8
J. Ahrens 6 5.8 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.5 37.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Lane 6 3.3 1.3 0.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.8
D. Hummer 5 2.6 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.6 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 12 199.5 77.7 40.7 16.0 5.10 3.30 12.4 47.4 36.7 73.9 9.9 27.8
