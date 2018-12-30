CSBAK
GONZAG

No. 7 Gonzaga on roll as it faces Cal State Bakersfield

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 30, 2018

A softening schedule and being home for the holidays have Gonzaga humming.

The No. 7 Zags have raced to leads of 31-2 and 29-1 in their past two games, blowouts of Denver and North Alabama.

They have one more game, Monday against a rested Cal State Bakersfield at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., before beginning West Coast Conference play.

In their three wins since back-to-back losses to Tennessee and North Carolina, the Bulldogs have held their opponents to 19.7 percent shooting from deep.

The Volunteers and Tar Heels made a combined 25 3-pointers against Gonzaga (12-2).

The Bulldogs set a program record for margin of victory with their 101-40 win over Denver. In their 96-51 win over North Alabama on Friday, that record appeared to be in jeopardy when the Zags led 47-6 in the first half.

"We're focused on ourselves," senior point guard Josh Perkins told the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. "A lot of times it doesn't matter who you play, you have to get better. We're taking these games to execute the scouting report and short prep like you have to do in the (NCAA) tournament. We're trying to get our defense where it needs to be."

Perkins' backup, senior Geno Crandall, hopes he's cleared to play against Cal State Bakersfield. The graduate transfer has been out since fracturing a bone in his right hand on Nov. 26.

"I'd say I'm probably 95 (percent)," Crandall said. "I don't think I have to be 100 percent to be cleared."

Junior forward Killian Tillie, Gonzaga's leading returning scorer, is hoping to be back on the court when the Zags host Santa Clara in the WCC opener on Saturday. Tillie had surgery on his ankle in late October.

Sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner (12.5 points a game) leads a balanced attack for the Roadrunners (8-4), but he has lost his feel from the free-throw line.

As a freshman, Joiner shot 89.6 percent. Before making three of four in his team's most recent game, a Dec. 20 win over Portland State, he was under 60 percent this season.

"If I could get past the free throws missed, I'd be OK. But I can't really get past that," CSUB coach Rod Barnes told the Bakersfield Californian after Joiner was 2-for-5 in a win over Cal Poly.

"I'm just missing," Joiner said. "I think it's more mental than anything. I just got to get up there and knock them down, that's it."

Joiner had a career-high 24 points in the 76-71 win over Portland State.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Holden
2 G
J. Perkins
13 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
38.6 Field Goal % 45.6
40.5 Three Point % 42.3
81.1 Free Throw % 91.3
away team logo
2
R. Holden G
11.0 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 4.7 APG
home team logo
13
J. Perkins G
10.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 7.4 APG
12T
away team logo Cal-Baker. 8-4 ---
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 12-2 ---
GONZAG -25, O/U 152
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Cal-Baker. 8-4 72.9 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 12-2 94.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 19.5 APG
Key Players
2
R. Holden G 11.0 PPG 1.9 RPG 4.7 APG 36.9 FG%
13
J. Perkins G 10.7 PPG 3.4 RPG 7.4 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Cal-Baker.
Roster
J. Joiner
D. Durham
R. Holden
J. Edler-Davis
J. Suber
G. Lee
T. Moore
J. McCall
K. McNeal
D. Person Jr.
D. Williams
C. Thompson
J. Dickerson
B. Barnes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Joiner 12 29.6 12.5 3.9 1.5 1.1 0.0 1.3 45.3 38.5 60.9 1.7 2.3
D. Durham 11 26.0 11.6 3.3 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.9 37.5 35.2 33.3 0.6 2.6
R. Holden 12 29.8 11.0 1.9 4.7 1.6 0.2 1.8 36.9 37.2 80.0 0.3 1.7
J. Edler-Davis 12 22.8 9.6 3.7 1.2 0.6 0.0 1.5 42.2 35.1 80.0 1.3 2.3
J. Suber 12 22.8 7.7 8.0 0.2 0.6 0.8 0.8 69.6 0.0 54.9 3.3 4.8
G. Lee 12 16.3 7.1 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.2 1.7 47.3 38.9 80.0 1.2 2.2
T. Moore 11 18.3 5.5 2.5 3.0 1.7 0.8 2.3 40.4 29.4 56.3 0.7 1.8
J. McCall 12 10.7 3.2 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.4 53.8 33.3 60.0 0.6 1.0
K. McNeal 11 8.8 2.3 1.5 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.6 37.0 28.6 37.5 0.9 0.6
D. Person Jr. 9 8.3 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.7 54.5 0.0 85.7 0.6 0.8
D. Williams 12 7.5 1.3 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.9 30.0 0.0 44.4 0.3 0.6
C. Thompson 6 2.8 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.2
J. Dickerson 5 5.2 0.8 0.0 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Barnes 7 3.7 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.3 40.0 0.0 33.3 0.3 0.1
Total 12 200.0 72.9 40.2 14.1 7.60 3.10 13.6 43.6 35.3 65.5 13.6 22.3
Gonzaga
Roster
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
F. Petrusev
G. Crandall
J. Jones
J. Ayayi
J. Beach
G. Foster Jr.
A. Martin
M. Lang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Hachimura 14 30.1 21.1 6.6 1.8 0.9 0.6 2.2 58.5 44.4 72.3 1.2 5.4
B. Clarke 14 27.2 17.1 8.4 1.6 1.6 3.3 1.6 70.7 50.0 64.5 3.4 4.9
Z. Norvell Jr. 14 30.4 17.0 4.7 3.5 1.6 0.0 1.3 44.1 36.8 85.2 0.9 3.9
J. Perkins 14 31.9 10.7 3.4 7.4 1.6 0.1 2.3 45.2 40.7 88.0 0.5 2.9
C. Kispert 14 28.9 9.7 4.1 1.6 0.5 0.4 1.2 44.8 40.3 100.0 1.1 3.0
F. Petrusev 14 15.1 8.8 3.7 0.4 0.2 0.9 0.8 56.5 30.0 83.0 1.1 2.6
G. Crandall 6 18.2 5.0 1.5 2.3 1.3 0.2 2.3 30.0 8.3 68.8 0.0 1.5
J. Jones 14 15.6 3.9 4.2 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 75.0 66.7 74.1 0.7 3.5
J. Ayayi 8 7.9 3.3 2.3 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 66.7 28.6 0.0 0.4 1.9
J. Beach 7 3.7 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 60.0 60.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
G. Foster Jr. 13 6.2 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.6 46.2 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.5
A. Martin 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Lang 3 3.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 14 200.1 94.1 43.3 19.5 7.60 5.40 11.7 53.4 37.8 76.2 10.2 30.4
NCAA BB Scores