MRSHL
UVA

No. 4 Virginia wraps up non-conference slate against Marshall

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 30, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. -- Playing just their third game over the past couple of weeks during the holiday season, No. 4 Virginia closes out their non-conference schedule on Monday afternoon when they host Marshall.

The New Year's Eve tilt gives the undefeated Cavaliers one more tune-up game before a brutal ACC schedule grabs them by the throat. Virginia (11-0) will face three top-10 opponents in the first three weeks of the season beginning on Saturday when they welcome No. 9 Florida State into John Paul Jones Arena.

Marshall (7-5) is in the midst of a five-game road trip and will face the Cavaliers in their final non-conference game as well before heading in to Conference USA action.

The Herd have lost three of their last five games after starting the season 4-0 and they are matching up against Virginia for the first time since 1992. The Cavaliers own a 6-2 series record against Marshall.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett will be looking for his 300th career victory on Monday and he has his team off to an 11-0 start for the second time in five seasons after they started 19-0 back in 2014-15.

"I told the guys before the game that you should feel good about yourselves," Bennett said after his team's win over William & Mary eight days ago. "Not too good about yourselves, but good. Competition will continue to step up, and we'll keep knocking, like we like to say."

The Cavaliers continue to boast the nation's top scoring defense (50.3), which seems to be a yearly tradition in Charlottesville. William & Mary became the sixth Virginia opponent already this season to be held under 50 points as the Tribe managed just 17 second-half points.

Marshall has had no problem scoring the basketball this season, but it has been less than stellar on the defensive end. The Herd are 321st out of 353 Division I teams in scoring defense (80.2) and are coming off a game where they surrendered 92 to Texas A&M.

Senior Jon Elmore, the Herd's "do all guard" will be Virginia's focus on defense as he enters Monday's game averaging a team-high 19.6 ppg. Elmore is shooting 37 percent from deep this season and chips in with five assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Joining Elmore is fellow senior C.J. Burks, who helps carry the offensive load. Burks is scoring at an 18 ppg clip this season and plays 33 minutes to go along with Elmore's 34.6 minutes per game.

Sophomore De'Andre Hunter pulled himself out of a mini-slump when he scored 18 points in Virginia's win over William & Mary.

"I definitely think I was more aggressive on offense," Hunter said. "In the past two games, I had been kind of passive and just letting the game come to me, and I just tried to be more assertive this game."

Hunter (14.8 ppg) and junior guards Ty Jerome (14.2 ppg) and Kyle Guy (14.1 ppg) have been the catalysts on offense this season for the Cavaliers. The trio has proven to be impossible to shut down as if one is shut down, another steps up to lead the offensive attack.

A win over Marshall would be Virginia's 17th straight against a non-conference opponent in the friendly confines of John Paul Jones Arena. Bennett owns a 71-6 record at Virginia at home against out of conference teams.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Elmore
33 G
T. Jerome
11 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
38.3 Field Goal % 44.8
38.5 Three Point % 42.6
71.9 Free Throw % 74.3
away team logo
33
J. Elmore G
19.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.0 APG
home team logo
11
T. Jerome G
14.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.3 APG
12T
away team logo Marshall 7-5 ---
home team logo 4 Virginia 11-0 ---
UVA -19.5, O/U 135.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
UVA -19.5, O/U 135.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Marshall 7-5 82.0 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 11-0 72.4 PPG 35.7 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
33
J. Elmore G 19.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.0 APG 37.8 FG%
11
T. Jerome G 14.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.3 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Marshall
Roster
J. Elmore
C. Burks
J. Williams
R. Watson
D. George
J. West
T. Kinsey
I. Bennett
M. Beyers
C. Thieneman
A. Sustic
D. Murphy
L. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Elmore 12 34.6 19.6 4.6 5.0 1.5 0.6 3.3 37.8 37.0 74.2 0.4 4.2
C. Burks 12 33.0 18.0 3.7 3.0 2.0 0.3 3.2 48.0 32.8 71.4 0.5 3.2
J. Williams 12 23.9 9.3 5.0 0.4 1.0 1.6 0.5 47.4 39.6 66.7 1.8 3.2
R. Watson 12 21.5 7.3 4.8 3.0 0.6 0.3 1.3 44.6 23.5 68.0 1.6 3.3
D. George 12 18.7 7.0 3.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 50.7 34.5 50.0 1.3 2.5
J. West 12 27.3 6.3 2.4 1.8 2.1 0.0 1.3 32.5 37.7 62.5 0.4 2.0
T. Kinsey 12 16.7 6.3 2.6 0.9 0.8 0.3 0.7 62.0 25.0 55.0 1.5 1.1
I. Bennett 12 12.9 4.5 2.7 0.2 0.5 0.8 1.5 58.5 0.0 37.5 1.0 1.7
M. Beyers 11 7.8 2.7 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 45.5 28.6 80.0 0.7 1.1
C. Thieneman 4 4.0 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.3
A. Sustic 9 5.2 1.2 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 38.5 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.8
D. Murphy 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Thomas 4 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 12 202.1 82.0 37.9 15.7 9.50 4.80 13.8 44.7 34.5 66.1 10.9 24.2
Virginia
Roster
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
M. Diakite
B. Key
K. Clark
J. Salt
J. Huff
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
M. Anthony
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Badocchi
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Hunter 11 28.8 14.8 5.0 2.3 0.8 0.3 1.1 53.3 44.0 82.6 1.8 3.2
T. Jerome 11 31.0 14.2 4.4 4.3 2.0 0.0 1.3 44.8 42.6 74.3 0.5 3.9
K. Guy 11 33.5 14.1 3.6 2.2 0.5 0.0 1.5 44.1 41.4 84.6 0.8 2.8
M. Diakite 11 17.3 6.3 3.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 0.9 58.8 40.0 87.5 0.6 2.4
B. Key 11 20.8 6.2 5.2 0.8 1.5 0.3 0.6 41.5 31.6 78.3 1.5 3.7
K. Clark 11 27.8 5.1 2.2 2.6 0.9 0.0 0.8 34.0 28.0 83.3 0.2 2.0
J. Salt 10 21.1 4.4 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.9 52.9 0.0 47.1 2.0 2.8
J. Huff 8 9.0 3.5 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.8 0.4 68.8 75.0 42.9 0.5 1.4
K. Stattmann 6 5.8 3.2 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 38.5 11.1 100.0 0.3 0.7
G. Kersey 5 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
M. Anthony 9 8.6 1.7 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 38.5 25.0 80.0 0.0 1.0
A. Katstra 6 3.2 1.2 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 50.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
J. Nixon 6 3.7 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 25.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.8
F. Badocchi 1 3.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
Total 11 200.1 72.4 35.7 14.8 6.70 2.60 7.9 46.9 38.4 77.2 8.9 24.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores