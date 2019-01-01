HARV
UNC

Harvard-North Carolina Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 01, 2019

North Carolina is running out of chances to tune up for the Atlantic Coast Conference part of the schedule.

The No. 15 Tar Heels take their final non-conference assignment by facing visiting Harvard on Wednesday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

"We're not as good as I want us to be is the biggest thing," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said of assessing his team. "We've talked about we've got to get better as a basketball team. Just trying to get better every day."

The Tar Heels (9-3) had only four games in December, going in 3-1 in those games.

"I think it has been a good stretch for us," Williams said. "I think it's getting us prepared for conference play."

Harvard (6-5), which was picked in the preseason as the Ivy League favorite, will be taking on a nationally ranked team for the first time this season. The Crimson has won four of its last six games.

Williams' message about the need to improve apparently has been delivered. The Tar Heels had numerous crisp stretches in Saturday's 82-60 victory against visiting Davidson.

"Coming off of a break and a loss (to Kentucky in the previous game), we all had one common goal and that was to get better," point guard Coby White said.

Senior guard Cameron Johnson has led the Tar Heels in scoring the past four games, averaging 20 points per game in those outings. No North Carolina player had such a streak last season.

For the season, Johnson is hitting on 49.2 percent of his 3-point attempts, including a combined 10-for-16 in the last three games.

Since a 78-67 victory at Wofford in the opener, the Tar Heels have scored at least 82 points in each of their victories.

But it's improving on defense that is drawing the most scrutiny for North Carolina.

"I think that's the biggest problem we have is communicating and trying to make sure everybody gets picked up," Williams said.

Harvard coach Tommy Amaker is familiar with the Smith Center as he's a former Duke player and assistant coach. Amaker is in his 12th season at Harvard.

He's also familiar with his veteran-laden team that returned most of its scoring production from last season.

"We recognize without leadership none of this is possible," Amaker said.

Harvard is coming off Saturday's 71-67 victory against Mercer in a neutral-site game in Atlanta.

Freshman Noah Kirkland led the Crimson with 19 points, marking the second game in a row he had the team's top point total.

North Carolina has won at least 10 non-ACC games in 14 of the 15 previous seasons under Williams.

North Carolina leads the series with Harvard by 3-2, including the most-recent matchup in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament (with the Tar Heels holding a No. 15 national ranking on that day as well). This will be the first matchup in Chapel Hill.

Since the opening of the Smith Center, Ivy League visitors are a combined 0-7 against the Tar Heels.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Bassey
20 G
L. Maye
32 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
52.6 Field Goal % 44.3
33.3 Three Point % 35.0
54.8 Free Throw % 78.4
away team logo
20
J. Bassey G
10.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.7 APG
home team logo
32
L. Maye F
14.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.9 APG
12T
away team logo Harvard 6-5 ---
home team logo 15 North Carolina 9-3 ---
UNC -16.5, O/U 157.5
Dean E. Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
UNC -16.5, O/U 157.5
Dean E. Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Harvard 6-5 70.5 PPG 36.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 15 North Carolina 9-3 91.4 PPG 46.9 RPG 19.8 APG
Key Players
20
J. Bassey G 10.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.7 APG 52.6 FG%
32
L. Maye F 14.2 PPG 10.1 RPG 1.9 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Harvard
Roster
C. Lewis
N. Kirkwood
J. Bassey
D. Djuricic
C. Juzang
H. Welsh
C. Johnson
R. Baker
S. Freedman
R. Haskett
K. Catchings
M. Forbes
R. Feinberg
J. McLean
T. McCarthy
B. Dragovic
W. Perez
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Lewis 8 23.4 13.4 3.4 1.1 0.6 2.0 2.1 65.7 0.0 76.0 0.6 2.8
N. Kirkwood 11 21.6 10.5 3.6 1.6 0.7 0.1 3.5 50.0 45.0 57.9 0.5 3.1
J. Bassey 11 28.5 10.5 6.7 2.7 1.2 0.3 2.7 52.6 33.3 54.8 1.6 5.1
D. Djuricic 11 26.4 10.2 4.5 1.1 0.2 0.4 1.0 51.9 43.2 60.0 1.5 3.0
C. Juzang 10 28.0 7.4 3.3 3.1 0.7 0.0 2.0 42.0 37.5 74.1 1.0 2.3
H. Welsh 11 15.0 5.1 4.2 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.8 54.2 25.0 50.0 1.1 3.1
C. Johnson 11 13.7 4.5 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 40.5 40.5 0.0 0.4 1.3
R. Baker 11 11.2 4.3 3.4 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.9 46.3 14.3 80.0 0.8 2.5
S. Freedman 11 15.3 3.7 0.5 1.5 0.1 0.0 1.3 31.6 34.4 100.0 0.0 0.5
R. Haskett 11 17.1 3.4 1.8 1.4 0.7 0.0 1.3 29.5 26.9 66.7 0.5 1.4
K. Catchings 2 3.5 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 0.0
M. Forbes 8 9.3 2.1 1.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.5 72.7 0.0 20.0 0.6 0.6
R. Feinberg 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. McLean 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. McCarthy 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Dragovic 1 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
W. Perez 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 11 199.9 70.5 36.6 13.7 5.00 3.90 16.5 48.6 36.6 64.9 8.9 25.9
North Carolina
Roster
C. Johnson
L. Maye
C. White
N. Little
G. Brooks
K. Williams
S. Woods
S. Manley
B. Robinson
L. Black
K. Smith
B. Huffman
A. Platek
W. Miller
C. Ellis
S. Rush
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Johnson 12 27.2 16.7 5.3 1.7 1.3 0.1 1.7 53.8 49.2 83.3 1.7 3.6
L. Maye 12 28.8 14.2 10.1 1.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 44.3 35.0 78.4 2.2 7.9
C. White 11 24.0 13.8 2.5 4.0 0.6 0.1 2.6 41.4 39.0 78.6 0.1 2.4
N. Little 12 19.3 10.8 4.2 0.8 0.6 0.5 1.1 51.5 21.7 78.6 1.8 2.3
G. Brooks 12 19.0 9.0 5.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 1.4 57.3 0.0 66.7 2.6 3.3
K. Williams 12 27.1 8.3 3.0 4.8 1.0 0.3 1.8 36.7 25.5 80.8 0.4 2.6
S. Woods 10 15.8 4.6 1.6 3.7 1.3 0.3 1.7 48.6 60.0 56.3 0.1 1.5
S. Manley 12 11.7 4.4 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 1.0 55.0 0.0 56.3 1.1 3.2
B. Robinson 11 9.0 3.6 1.3 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.5 57.1 41.7 60.0 0.4 0.9
L. Black 12 12.1 3.3 2.6 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.7 53.6 42.9 85.7 0.6 2.0
K. Smith 10 2.0 1.7 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 54.5 33.3 100.0 0.0 0.1
B. Huffman 10 2.6 1.5 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 77.8 0.0 100.0 0.6 0.5
A. Platek 12 4.2 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 50.0 40.0 50.0 0.2 0.3
W. Miller 9 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.3
C. Ellis 10 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.0 50.0 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.0
S. Rush 10 1.5 0.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.3
Total 12 200.0 91.4 46.9 19.8 7.60 3.80 14.3 48.6 37.0 74.1 13.3 31.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores