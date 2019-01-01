TULSA
HOU

Tulsa-Houston Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 01, 2019

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, with his Cougars in the throes of one of the best starts in program history, has committed fully to the chore of muting the corresponding enthusiasm.

The Cougars (13-0) throttled NJIT 80-59 on Saturday at the Fertitta Center to extend their home-court winning streak to 26 games and set a school record for the best nonconference mark. But Sampson is suppressing the hype. Houston is one of four remaining unbeaten teams and continues to climb in the national rankings -- the Cougars are 19th in the AP Top 25 and 17th in the coaches' poll -- but Sampson is intent upon keeping the focus locked on the bigger picture.

"Being 13-0 is tremendous, but last time I checked they don't hand out any medals for being undefeated in nonconference play," Sampson said. "We never talk about it, it's not something that's mentioned. I don't ever remember talking to (my players) about it. We just talk about our next game. Our next game is Tulsa. We just move on.

"The intensity will be ratcheted up, the stakes a little bit higher. But we've got some veterans that have been through the wars. I'm sure they'll help get these kids ready to play."

Houston will open American Athletic Conference play against Tulsa (10-3) on Wednesday at the Fertitta Center, continuing the Cougars' season-long, seven-game homestand. The aforementioned "kids" -- sophomores DeJon Jarreau and Brison Gresham plus freshmen Cedrick Alley Jr. and Nate Hinton -- continue to provide valuable support for the veterans (seniors Galen Robinson Jr. and Corey Davis Jr. plus junior Armoni Brooks) who've steered the way to this unblemished start.

Davis (15.4 points per game) and Brooks (14.8) pace the Cougars in scoring while Robinson is pairing 8.8 points with 5.4 assists per contest. Meanwhile, Jarreau and Alley are fourth and fifth in scoring, respectively, while Hinton is averaging 20.5 minutes, good for fifth on the squad. Their rapid ascension has been vital to the Cougars' early success and will continue to play a critical component in conference contests starting against the resurgent Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa has won five consecutive games and is off to its best start under fifth-year coach Frank Haith. The 10 nonconference wins before the start of league play are its most since 2009-10.

The Golden Hurricane have thrived via the "toughness-type plays" as described by Haith that vaulted them to a victory over city rival Oral Roberts last week. Senior swingman DaQuan Jeffries leads the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game, and Tulsa is 8-0 when he scores in double figures. Senior guard Sterling Taplin and junior forward Martins Igbanu team with Jeffries to provide the veteran leadership the Cougars must counter to extend their winning streak.

External expectations have become part of the narrative surrounding the Cougars. Sampson is working to walk a linear path toward a conference title, and that includes ignoring the noise.

"Other people, their attitudes have changed," Sampson said. "Got a lot more fans, a lot more people that follow us. Their expectations have changed, but not us. We've got a game Wednesday night. ... We'll do the same thing we've always done. There's nothing unusual or abnormal. We've played 13 games, this is our 14th game."



Tulsa
Roster
D. Jeffries
M. Igbanu
S. Taplin
J. Horne
C. Scott
L. Korita
E. Joiner
C. Barnes
Z. Moore
S. Falokun
D. Jackson
P. Hewitt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Jeffries 13 26.6 13.6 5.8 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.2 54.8 36.7 74.4 1.2 4.6
M. Igbanu 13 26.8 12.8 5.9 0.5 0.5 0.2 1.5 59.0 0.0 65.8 1.9 4.0
S. Taplin 13 26.9 9.5 2.6 5.1 1.1 0.0 2.0 39.2 26.5 65.4 0.0 2.6
J. Horne 13 19.2 7.8 4.2 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.2 44.0 38.1 75.0 0.9 3.2
C. Scott 13 23.8 7.2 2.6 0.9 0.4 0.0 1.6 38.0 28.1 78.1 0.5 2.2
L. Korita 13 21.6 6.4 2.6 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.6 44.4 30.6 66.7 0.6 2.0
E. Joiner 13 21.0 5.5 1.8 1.5 0.7 0.1 0.8 43.5 44.4 73.1 0.1 1.7
C. Barnes 13 13.6 3.8 2.2 0.8 0.3 0.1 1.3 41.9 0.0 73.7 0.4 1.8
Z. Moore 12 11.1 2.8 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.6 25.0 100.0 0.3 1.0
S. Falokun 13 7.4 2.6 1.8 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.8 50.0 0.0 58.3 0.5 1.3
D. Jackson 9 3.7 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4
P. Hewitt 1 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 13 200.0 72.3 39.3 12.2 5.80 2.50 11.8 46.4 32.5 69.1 8.1 27.2
Houston
Roster
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
D. Jarreau
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
N. Hinton
F. White Jr.
B. Gresham
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
C. Broodo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Davis Jr. 13 32.0 15.4 3.4 3.4 1.2 0.0 1.6 41.6 34.7 94.3 0.6 2.8
A. Brooks 13 31.3 14.8 7.2 0.9 0.6 0.3 1.0 40.7 39.0 50.0 1.1 6.1
G. Robinson Jr. 13 31.9 8.8 3.6 5.4 1.2 0.0 1.7 45.6 40.7 61.1 0.5 3.1
D. Jarreau 6 16.2 8.3 3.3 2.3 0.5 1.2 2.7 44.7 14.3 78.9 0.2 3.2
C. Alley Jr. 13 25.9 7.2 4.7 1.2 0.7 0.2 1.2 34.1 25.0 80.8 1.8 2.9
B. Brady 13 14.8 7.2 4.9 0.3 0.5 0.8 1.2 67.2 0.0 73.3 2.1 2.8
N. Hinton 13 20.5 6.3 4.2 1.3 1.4 0.0 1.1 36.8 20.8 80.8 0.7 3.5
F. White Jr. 8 15.1 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.9 0.8 1.0 43.6 0.0 78.6 1.4 2.3
B. Gresham 13 17.3 3.9 5.2 0.7 0.3 2.1 1.2 65.6 0.0 52.9 2.3 2.8
L. Goesling 8 8.1 3.3 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 18.2 70.6 0.1 0.4
C. Harris Jr. 7 7.7 2.7 2.3 0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 69.2 0.0 14.3 1.3 1.0
C. Broodo 2 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 13 199.9 74.5 46.5 15.0 6.90 4.90 11.8 44.1 32.9 71.4 12.5 30.1
