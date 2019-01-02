Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is glad to see non-conference games in his rearview mirror.

The No. 2-ranked Wolverines return to Big Ten Conference play undefeated and Beilein wants his team to engage in the type of tests expected to be the norm in the league. His team wasn't particularly sharp or focused while playing the likes of Western Michigan, Air Force and Binghamton in December.

"I know people are probably saying would you like more non-conference games, games where you win by 20? I don't want it," he said. "We're done with that. We need to play (better) right now and just get into a sense of urgency if you want to win the championship."

The Wolverines host Penn State on Thursday. Michigan (13-0) is one of four teams nationally that reached New Year's Day undefeated.

The Nittany Lions (7-6) face a tall task. The Wolverines have won 27 of their last 28 games, with the lone loss coming in last year's national championship against Villanova. They're also 27-1 in their last 28 games at their Crisler Center. The game is already a sellout.

Michigan has won its last seven matchups against Penn State and 14 of its last 15 at home. Beilein has a 15-4 all-time record against the Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines, who are 2-0 in conference play, gradually pulled away in their 74-52 win over Binghamton on Sunday. They led by just five at halftime and didn't increase the lead to double digits until the final eight minutes.

"This is what non-conference is about," sophomore guard Jordan Poole told the Detroit Free Press. "Just facing adversity and stretching to find yourselves earlier in the year before you hit conference play."

Poole scored 18 points and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had a team-high 21 points. Brazdeikis leads Michigan in scoring at 16.5 points per game, followed by senior guard Charles Matthews (13.9) and Poole (13.5).

Penn State won its final non-conference game by a 74-52 score. It downed Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday, taking control with a 17-4 run to end the first half.

Penn State is 3-2 over its last five outings after losing Big Ten games to Maryland 68-59 and Indiana 64-62.

"I think the experiences that we were able to gain from the last couple of weeks since our last Big Ten game is vital," coach Patrick Chambers said. "That was critical for those young guys who we are counting on to help us, we are counting on three freshmen to play critical minutes for us. The Big Ten, I don't think we were great defensively, we weren't great offensively, we competed in both games, but in the end we didn't shut the door."

Junior forward Lamar Stevens leads the Nittany Lions at 18.3 points per game and has reached double figures in all 13 games. Freshman guard Rasir Bolton ranks second at 14.2 points per game.

Chambers likes the growth he's seen in recent games.

"I learned that we are really talented, we have some really talented guys," he said. "If we can put all of the pieces together we are right where we need to be, but again it is going to take time. We are going to need more consistency, our offense needs to help our defense, because our defense is fantastic."

