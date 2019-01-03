Buffalo basketball has been wearing a Top 25 ranking for weeks, long enough to know what life is like wearing a bullseye.

The Bulls exited 2018 with their best start in 56 seasons. The No. 20 Bulls will try to carry that momentum into the New Year and their Mid-American Conference schedule.

Buffalo opens conference play at Eastern Michigan on Friday night. The Bulls have a 12-1 record, the first time they've reached that mark after 13 games since the 1962-63 campaign.

They wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 87-72 win over rival Canisius on Saturday. Buffalo trailed by 10 in the early going but used a 24-3 run later in the first half to take command.

"(Canisius) didn't catch me by surprise," coach Nate Oats told the Buffalo News. "I kept telling the guys, 'Literally, this is their Super Bowl.' Like, they'd obviously rather make the NCAA Tournament than beat us, but I think they'd rather have this win than any other game on their schedule all year."

Despite the historic start and national ranking, the Bulls have shown some vulnerability, in Oats' eyes. They lost their previous game at Marquette 103-85 following an emotional 71-59 triumph over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.

"We are trying to get better defensively and tell our guys that every possession matters, so we have some stuff to work on there and in the rebounding department," he said.

Senior guard CJ Massinburg leads the team in scoring at 18.3 points per game and is also the second-leading rebounder at 6.9 per contest. Another senior guard, Jeremy Harris, ranks second in scoring at 14.1 ppg. Sixth man Nick Perkins tops the team in rebounding (8.5) and also provides instant offense (13.3 ppg).

Along with its triumph over the Orange, Buffalo posted another high-quality victory this season, topping West Virginia 99-94 in overtime. That could prove very valuable in March if the Bulls don't win the MAC Tournament.

"I'm obviously happy with the 12-1 record," Oats said. "I think we've set ourselves up to get an at-large bid if we take care of what we are supposed to in conference. Hopefully, we don't need it."

The Eagles (6-7) have lost six of their last eight. They fell to No. 5 Kansas 87-63 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks held Eastern Michigan to 30 percent shooting overall and 18.8 percent from long range.

"I talked to my team about energy and effort. We don't play against the score, we know it can be tough to beat Kansas on their home floor," Eagles coach Rob Murphy said. "So just continue to execute our offense and play well defensively. Just some takeaways, getting back in transition, no easy layups or quick threes early in the shot clock, being patient on offense. I thought we did a really good job pressuring their guards and making them think and change directions. We will learn a lot from this game."

Senior guard Paul Jackson leads Eastern Michigan's balanced offense at 12.8 ppg and 3.8 apg. Senior forward Elijah Minnie ranks second in scoring for the season (11.6 ppg) and averaged 15.6 points in five December games.

