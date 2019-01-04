It may seem difficult to fathom, but Duke hasn't won its Atlantic Coast Conference basketball opener since the 2015-16 season.

The top-ranked Blue Devils will be intent on breaking that streak Saturday when they play host to Clemson at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Tigers know a thing or two about streaks as well. Clemson hasn't won at Duke since 1995, but that history of futility doesn't make the freshmen-heavy Blue Devils any less concerned.

"They're veteran and experienced," Duke freshman guard Tre Jones said. "Three of their main guys were here a couple of years ago when they played here. They've been to the Sweet 16 and things like that. We know that we've got an experienced, old group coming in, and we've just got to bring it to them."

Clemson indeed will hold the upper hand in experience. The Tigers' starting five includes four seniors; Duke's starting five includes four freshmen.

Despite their youth, the Blue Devils are off to a fast start -- 11-1 and winners of six consecutive games since a two-point loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 21. Freshman forward RJ Barrett leads the league in scoring at 23.8 points per game, and fellow rookie forward Zion Williamson -- a South Carolina native who strongly considered Clemson -- isn't far behind with a 19.8 average.

Leading the Tigers' veteran lineup is senior guard Marcquise Reed, who recently missed three games due to a sprained ankle but is scoring at a 20.1 clip, the most ever under coach Brad Brownell through nonconference play.

Teammate Elijah Thomas, a senior forward, is among the ACC leaders in field-goal percentage and blocked shots.

"We just need to be tough," Duke junior forward Jack White said. "They're an older team, and we've got to be tough and together. They're probably going to try some things to shake us up a bit, but I think we just have to stay together, defend and play our game.

"I don't think we should fall into the trap of playing their style, we should continue to push the pace and be aggressive defensively, especially on their big guy down low, along with (guard Shelton) Mitchell and Reed. Taking those players out of the game will be huge for us."

Clemson (10-3) owns 15 victories against ranked Duke teams, the Tigers' most Top 25 wins over any school, but their futility at Cameron Indoor Stadium has continued. Clemson is 4-59 all-time at the famed arena, so Brownell knows all too well the challenge that awaits his team.

In fact, Clemson will play four of its first six ACC games on the road, including trips to Syracuse, Florida State and North Carolina State after Duke.

"We obviously start (ACC play) with some big-time games," Brownell said. "But you're going to play those games in this league at some point. Hopefully we're at least moving into a good place and playing better basketball."

Unbeaten and ranked as high as No. 16 in late-November, the Tigers proceeded to drop three of four games, losing against Creighton, Nebraska and then-No. 22 Mississippi State. However, the Tigers have rebounded and will take a four-game winning streak into Durham.

Reed returned to the lineup for the past two games, scoring 20 and 26 points, respectively, in wins against South Carolina and Lipscomb.

"We've got some good momentum going into conference play," Reed said.

Duke will enter the game on the heels of a 15-day break. The Blue Devils' last action was a win against then-No. 12 Texas Tech on Dec. 20.

"The older guys as well as the coaches have just been telling us that our record is 0-0 now," Jones said. "None of these games in the past have really meant anything to the ACC games, and the ACC is a different beast."

