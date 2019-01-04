Nevada's last visit to New Mexico resulted in one of the more improbable comebacks in college basketball history.

However, Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman isn't too interested in revisiting it with a Saturday trip to Albuquerque on the agenda.

"I don't want to say anything," Musselman said Wednesday after his Wolf Pack defeated Utah State. "We've got to go there."

The sixth-ranked Wolfpack are set to return to The Pit for the first time since that memorable occasion, and they will put their 14-0 record on the line against the Lobos on Saturday.

New Mexico held a 25-point lead over Nevada with 11 minutes left in the second half of the contest on Jan. 7, 2017, when the game quickly turned.

Nevada was still down by 19 with 4:27 left and eventually drained seven 3-pointers in the final 1:48 to force overtime. Jordan Caroline, who scored a career-best 45 points, hit the decisive 3-pointer with two seconds left in the extra session to give the Wolf Pack a 105-104 victory.

"J.C. played phenomenal," Musselman said of Caroline while briefly reflecting on the memorable contest. "The biggest thing of that game is we didn't quit. It is a great atmosphere in Albuquerque. Everybody understands how enthusiastic their crowd is."

Caroline and the Wolf Pack (14-0, 1-0 Mountain West) are one of four remaining unbeaten teams in the nation after routing Utah State 72-49 in their conference opener.

Caroline, a senior power forward averaging 18.4 points and 9.9 rebounds, had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as Nevada had a relatively easy time against the Aggies.

Senior forward Cody Martin also filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, and senior forward Tre'Shawn Thurman contributed 14 points, four steals and three blocked shots.

The convincing win occurred even though star senior guard Caleb Martin scored a season-low seven points, dropping his average to 19 per game.

Perhaps it was an opening salvo designed to make other Mountain West opponents take notice.

"I don't think it's a message," Thurman told reporters in the postgame press conference. "We're just trying to be better every single game."

New Mexico (7-6, 1-0) prevailed in its Mountain West opener, posting a 65-58 road victory against Air Force on Wednesday. Senior guard Anthony Mathis scored all 17 of his points in the second half and sophomore forward Vance Jackson added 14 points.

"To come here and get this one at this point -- this team still has a lot of potential," Lobos coach Paul Weir told reporters after the contest. "I still feel that. We still feel that. It just took me a while -- the coach -- to figure out what it was to get it out of us. Maybe this is the start of something."

Mathis leads New Mexico in scoring (15.5 points per game) and 3-point baskets (48). Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Caleb Martin scored 24 points and Caroline had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Nevada posted a 77-74 home win over New Mexico last season. Mathis knocked down five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points for the Lobos.

