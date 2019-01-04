OKLAST
Oklahoma St.-Oklahoma Preview

  Jan 04, 2019

Jamuni McNeace didn't grow up around Bedlam basketball.

McNeace, Oklahoma's senior center, split his time between Illinois and Texas before arriving in Norman, so he wasn't familiar with the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry before becoming a member of the Sooners.

But in his fourth season, McNeace now knows plenty about the game.

"It's probably my favorite game of the year, to be honest," McNeace said. "OSU, they come out and compete. They have a good fan base when we go out there in Stillwater. It's probably one of my favorite games."

The No. 23 Sooners (11-2, 0-1 Big 12) will play host to Oklahoma State (6-7, 0-1) on Saturday in the teams' first meeting of the season.

McNeace is expected to play a bigger role Saturday after being limited for much of the past month with an ankle injury. He has played just nine total minutes over the past two games, including two minutes in Wednesday's loss at Kansas.

He missed two games in early December with the injury before returning in a limited role. But McNeace was full-go in practice Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury.

"A couple times I felt like I was real close," McNeace said. "These couple weeks we had off for Christmas break kind of helped me out. I'm not in pain anymore and I'm just trying to get back in the game.

"It's probably more of my confidence trying to get out there. I'm just trying to tell myself that the ankle's not hurting."

The Sooners are 5-1 since McNeace's injury.

The Cowboys have lost five of their past seven games, including Wednesday's home loss to Iowa State to open Big 12 play.

"We're close," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "It's kind of what you'd expect in this league, though. In the last two or three minutes, it's going to be a two- or three-possession game, and the team that executes the best and makes a few shots is going to be the team that wins.

"We're not far off, but we're still not quite over the hump."

Neither team is trying to act like there isn't an extra emphasis on this game.

"A little more intensity, a little more fan involvement, players, across the board," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. "It's an exciting college basketball game. We look forward to all of them, of course, but this brings a little extra special edge to it."

The Cowboys have won four of the past five meetings between the teams, including two of three last season.

Like Oklahoma, which features just two rotation players from the state, Oklahoma State also doesn't have many players who grew up around Bedlam.

"They don't quite understand it but we've tried to set a tone in their minds," Boynton said. "On the scoreboard, it'll count as a win or a loss, but it means more. We don't shy away from that. It means something in recruiting. It means something to our fans and former players so it means something to us."

Key Players
L. Waters III
21 G
C. James
0 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
40.5 Field Goal % 45.2
39.7 Three Point % 34.9
94.6 Free Throw % 73.5
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma State 6-7 70.6 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 23 Oklahoma 11-2 75.5 PPG 47.4 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
21
L. Waters III G 11.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.2 APG 40.5 FG%
0
C. James G 17.4 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.0 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Oklahoma State
Roster
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
C. Jones
M. Weathers
M. Cunningham
I. Likekele
Y. Anei
M. Calloo
D. Demuth
K. Jones
L. Major
T. Reeves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. McGriff 13 32.0 13.5 8.0 1.8 1.2 1.1 1.8 39.0 37.3 76.8 2.5 5.5
L. Waters III 13 33.5 11.5 4.8 3.2 1.4 0.2 1.4 40.5 39.7 94.6 1.1 3.8
T. Dziagwa 13 27.2 10.3 3.2 1.8 0.7 0.0 1.8 42.2 45.5 66.7 0.1 3.1
C. Jones 4 20.8 10.0 4.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 1.3 36.4 35.0 75.0 0.8 3.3
M. Weathers 12 20.8 9.9 2.6 1.8 1.2 0.5 3.3 47.9 28.6 63.9 0.6 2.0
M. Cunningham 7 18.3 8.0 1.6 1.1 0.7 0.0 1.3 44.9 44.4 0.0 0.1 1.4
I. Likekele 13 25.9 7.5 4.5 3.3 1.4 0.5 2.3 53.8 37.5 64.9 0.5 4.0
Y. Anei 13 19.2 6.9 4.2 0.5 0.2 2.3 1.3 73.1 0.0 51.9 1.8 2.4
M. Calloo 12 9.3 2.1 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.8 31.3 7.7 50.0 0.4 0.7
D. Demuth 13 11.5 1.2 1.8 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 31.3 0.0 33.3 0.8 0.9
K. Jones 7 7.1 1.1 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.6 50.0 0.0 33.3 0.4 1.1
L. Major 7 4.1 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 50.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Reeves 4 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 13 199.7 70.6 39.2 14.1 6.80 4.80 15.1 44.6 38.6 66.4 9.8 26.2
Oklahoma
Roster
C. James
B. Manek
M. Reynolds
A. Calixte
K. Doolittle
J. McNeace
R. Odomes
M. Freeman
J. Bieniemy
P. Geha
K. Kuath
H. Polla
R. Streller
T. Lazenby
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. James 13 32.5 17.4 7.5 2.0 0.8 0.4 2.3 45.2 34.9 73.5 0.8 6.7
B. Manek 13 27.5 11.2 7.8 0.9 0.8 0.7 1.6 41.0 32.2 68.4 2.1 5.7
M. Reynolds 13 25.6 10.6 2.9 1.4 0.8 0.0 1.8 43.9 29.2 80.8 0.5 2.4
A. Calixte 13 23.8 8.8 2.6 3.3 0.5 0.0 2.5 46.3 37.1 72.2 0.3 2.3
K. Doolittle 13 23.2 7.5 6.0 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.9 55.3 0.0 63.6 1.5 4.5
J. McNeace 11 21.1 7.0 5.1 0.7 0.2 1.6 1.6 56.9 0.0 40.7 1.5 3.5
R. Odomes 13 13.7 5.3 1.9 0.7 0.5 0.2 1.2 50.0 60.0 28.6 1.0 0.9
M. Freeman 13 14.5 4.2 2.2 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.5 38.0 41.2 75.0 0.5 1.6
J. Bieniemy 13 18.2 3.5 2.4 2.7 1.4 0.1 0.8 34.0 42.9 50.0 0.2 2.2
P. Geha 2 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Kuath 6 5.5 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.3 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.5
H. Polla 8 3.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.3
R. Streller 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Lazenby 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 13 201.9 75.5 47.4 13.2 5.70 4.10 13.8 45.7 35.7 66.7 10.5 32.5
