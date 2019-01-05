O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore will thou be against one of the nation's top defenses?

That is the pertinent question entering Sunday afternoon's Big Ten showdown between No. 21 Indiana and No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Heading into the first of two meetings in a span of 19 days between the teams - the rematch will be on Jan. 25 in Bloomington - Indiana has been paced by Romeo Langford, a highly touted recruit and one of the country's top freshmen.

Langford leads the Hoosiers (12-2, 3-0) in scoring at 17.5 points per game and is coming off a career-high 28 points in a 73-65 win over Illinois on Thursday.

Indiana coach Archie Miller said one adjustment that helped Langford against the Illini was allowing him to bring the ball up the court more.

"That was a big change for us," Miller said. "Just having different guys coming off the screen - and different downhill on their big guys - and he was fantastic I thought in that role."

But as good as Langford has been, he hasn't seen anything like what he will face at Michigan.

The unbeaten Wolverines (14-0, 3-0) are built around a ferocious defense that is limiting opponents to 55.1 points a game.

Senior guard Charles Matthews and junior guard Zavier Simpson are two of the elite defenders in the conference - if not the entire country - and will spearhead the effort to stop Langford's diverse offensive game.

How well Langford does against Michigan's stiff defense will likely determine the outcome of the game.

The Wolverines are coming off a 68-55 win on Thursday at home against Penn State.

"If we play defense like we did (on Thursday), we will have a chance," Michigan coach John Beilein said.

Like Indiana, Michigan has a freshman sensation of its own.

Forward Ignas Brazdeikis leads the Wolverines in scoring at 16.4 points per game. He has also proven to be a rugged defender who could see some time guarding Langford and Indiana senior Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 16.1 points per game.

"We have to make sure to close out on all their shooters," Brazdeikis said. "They have a lot of good talent on their team and we need to make sure they don't get open shots. We will need to rotate on defense and work in practice to prepare for them."

The Hoosiers and Wolverines enter as two of the four teams still unbeaten in Big Ten play. Michigan State and Ohio State were also unbeaten in the league going into their game Saturday in Columbus.

"Just going in there, it will be a dogfight for sure," Morgan said. "And just like today, we had to anchor down on the defensive end and we know Michigan is a great defensive team, so we have to really run our stuff and be crisp on that end."

