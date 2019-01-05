NEB
IOWA

Nebraska-Iowa Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 05, 2019

How tough does the Big Ten Conference appear to be this winter? When No. 24 Nebraska visits No. 25 Iowa on Sunday, it will be a matchup of teams that are just 1-5 combined in conference play.

The late-afternoon tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City will carry with it a distinct air of desperation for Iowa (11-3, 0-3). Lose this one and the Hawkeyes likely forfeit any chance at earning a bye for the conference tournament in March.

"We have dug ourselves a hole," sophomore forward Luka Garza said. "We are of a mindset that we have to push out of that. Every game is important for us right now. They are always important, but we need to get better every game from here on out.

"We need to come out with better focus. We're going to take care of Nebraska on Sunday and then keep pushing forward."

Iowa's non-conference resume is decent, with a win over No. 13 Oregon before the Ducks lost 7-foot-2 freshman star Bol Bol for the season, and a rivalry win over Iowa State. But the Hawkeyes really need some heft in the conference slate, and beating a top 25 team would help in that regard.

The Cornhuskers (11-3, 1-2) are coming off a tough 74-72 loss Wednesday night at Maryland. Although James Palmer did his part by scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making five steals, Nebraska couldn't keep Jalen Smith from potting the game-winning bucket with 3.8 seconds left.

Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles attributed the loss to poor perimeter defense and rebounding against the Terrapins. Maryland outboarded Nebraska 38-28.

"You can't give them eight 3s and not rebound," he said. "Pick one that you want to be awful at ... you hear the celebration in the opposing locker room, and it's disappointing because you probably played well enough to win but you just didn't do enough little things."

The result negated another big game for Palmer, who has been on a tear. He's tallied at least 20 points in four of his last five games, boosting his scoring average to 20.1 for the season. He also averages 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Three other players are averaging double figures for the Cornhuskers. Isaac Copeland hits for 14.1 ppg, Glynn Watson chips in 13.5 to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and Isaiah Roby contributes 10.2 points along with a team-high 6.1 rebounds.

Iowa also has four players scoring in double digits. Tyler Cook leads the way with 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, shooting 58.9 percent from the field. Garza is averaging 12.7 points, followed by Joe Wieskamp (11.0) and Jordan Bohannon (10.4).

This will be the first time in 16 seasons that Nebraska has played as a ranked team against another top 25 opponent.

Key Players
G. Watson Jr.
5 G
T. Cook
25 F
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
46.5 Field Goal % 58.9
43.8 Three Point % 0.0
88.5 Free Throw % 70.3
away team logo
5
G. Watson Jr. G
13.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
25
T. Cook F
17.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.9 APG
12T
away team logo 24 Nebraska 11-3 ---
home team logo 25 Iowa 11-3 ---
IOWA +3.5, O/U 149
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
IOWA +3.5, O/U 149
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo 24 Nebraska 11-3 79.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 25 Iowa 11-3 82.2 PPG 39.4 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
5
G. Watson Jr. G 13.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.1 APG 46.5 FG%
25
T. Cook F 17.4 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.9 APG 58.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nebraska
Roster
J. Palmer Jr.
I. Copeland Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
I. Roby
T. Allen
N. Akenten
B. Heiman
T. Borchardt
T. Thorbjarnarson
A. Harris
J. Costello
J. Trueblood
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Palmer Jr. 14 31.6 20.1 4.1 2.9 1.4 0.8 2.1 40.8 35.2 81.8 1.1 2.9
I. Copeland Jr. 14 30.7 14.1 5.4 1.2 1.2 0.9 1.7 55.0 40.0 68.6 1.6 3.8
G. Watson Jr. 14 31.0 13.5 4.3 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.4 46.5 43.8 88.5 0.2 4.1
I. Roby 13 27.5 10.2 6.1 2.1 1.5 1.5 1.9 45.7 22.7 67.2 1.7 4.4
T. Allen 14 28.4 8.6 2.2 2.1 1.6 0.1 0.7 49.5 40.5 92.3 0.0 2.2
N. Akenten 14 14.5 5.7 2.9 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 41.8 40.4 62.5 0.7 2.2
B. Heiman 13 10.9 3.5 3.4 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.5 69.0 0.0 33.3 1.5 1.9
T. Borchardt 14 12.5 2.2 3.1 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 68.4 0.0 55.6 1.4 1.7
T. Thorbjarnarson 8 8.0 1.4 1.5 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.8 30.8 16.7 100.0 0.3 1.3
A. Harris 9 11.3 1.4 2.9 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 66.7 0.0 16.7 0.4 2.4
J. Costello 7 3.4 1.1 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.3
J. Trueblood 7 4.1 0.9 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 37.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.9
Total 14 200.0 79.6 39.6 14.7 8.50 4.90 10.5 47.4 37.8 72.7 10.0 26.9
Iowa
Roster
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
J. Bohannon
I. Moss
N. Baer
C. McCaffery
R. Kriener
C. Pemsl
A. Ash
M. Dailey
R. Till
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Cook 14 31.0 17.4 8.4 2.9 0.7 0.6 2.9 58.9 0.0 70.3 3.1 5.2
L. Garza 11 22.5 12.7 4.8 1.0 0.5 0.6 1.3 51.6 37.0 84.2 1.9 2.9
J. Wieskamp 14 24.6 11.0 4.6 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.4 49.5 43.6 68.2 1.4 3.1
J. Bohannon 14 28.8 10.4 2.4 2.8 0.8 0.0 1.4 35.7 35.3 81.4 0.1 2.3
I. Moss 14 21.7 8.9 2.2 2.1 0.9 0.3 1.4 44.2 39.6 91.3 0.2 2.0
N. Baer 14 20.1 6.9 4.6 1.1 1.2 1.4 0.9 45.3 40.0 62.2 1.2 3.4
C. McCaffery 13 20.4 6.5 1.9 3.3 0.5 0.2 1.2 40.5 11.1 82.0 0.5 1.5
R. Kriener 14 12.0 4.6 2.9 0.7 0.6 0.4 1.0 54.8 23.1 69.6 0.4 2.6
C. Pemsl 2 15.0 4.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 2.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 1.5 2.5
A. Ash 4 7.8 3.8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 35.7 41.7 0.0 0.0 0.8
M. Dailey 14 15.4 3.6 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.6 32.6 21.9 76.5 0.0 1.5
R. Till 7 7.9 2.0 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 50.0 0.0 54.5 0.7 0.6
M. Baer 4 3.3 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
N. Hobbs 4 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 14 200.1 82.2 39.4 16.2 6.30 3.90 12.7 47.2 35.5 74.6 10.4 26.2
