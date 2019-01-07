No. 18 Kentucky will be looking for its first conference win -- and to bounce back from an upset loss at Alabama over the weekend -- when the Wildcats welcome Texas A&M to Rupp Arena on Tuesday.

Kentucky (10-3, 0-1) rallied from an 11-point deficit in the closing minutes at Alabama, but a game-winning attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

"You just move on," UK coach John Calipari said Monday.

"We lost a couple games this way now that you have your chances to win and should win, and you don't. So you give credit to the other team and you move on."

Kentucky's problem is that it relapsed into early-season struggles that many suspected were put to bed after impressive wins over North Carolina and Louisville heading into that SEC opener in Tuscaloosa.

"We reverted in a lot of areas," Calipari said. "We watched the tape and showed them 15 or 16 one-foot shots we missed. We showed them defensive breakdowns. We showed them we had 25 offensive rebounds. Why no more breakouts?

"Young kids don't understand that every possession matters as you wind down that clock. You can't give them second shots. You can't miss one-footers. You can't walk on breakaways where you have a layup. You can't do those things, but it wasn't one guy."

Kentucky will look to get back on the right path against Texas A&M. The Aggies (6-6, 0-1) opened with four losses in five games, but had rebounded to win five straight before losing 88-73 to Texas Southern and 73-71 to Arkansas in its SEC opener.

"I watched them play Arkansas. They had Arkansas beat," Calipari said.

"Arkansas made four 3s down the stretch, and they went 1 for 4 down the stretch from the 3. That's why they lost or they would have beat Arkansas, so it's another tough game for us."

Texas A&M is led by TJ Starks at 14.3 points per game. Next comes Savion Flagg at 12.7 and Christian Mekowulu at 10.3. The Aggies average 75.1 points per game.

"We're going with the mission and the purpose to try to get better, but we've got a great opportunity," A&M coach Billy Kennedy said Monday. "With that, we're going to have to have a special performance. Everybody has to step up and max out and play at a high level."

Kennedy knows that rebounding against one of the nation's best offensive rebounding teams will be the key.

"Teams that have rebounded with Kentucky have given themselves a chance to win the game," Kennedy said. "But they've got good size. They're big and physical. They're a lot more physical than you think."

Kentucky has four players in double-figures scoring -- Keldon Johnson (16.2), Reid Travis (14.4), Tyler Herro (13.2) and PJ Washington (12.8). The Wildcats average 82.4 points.

UK is looking to pick up wins now for its NCAA Tournament resume, as it has road trips to Auburn and Florida and a date with Kansas looming in the coming weeks.

"We have as tough of schedule as anyone has left," Calipari said. "Now, bad news is you have as tough a schedule as anyone. Good news is you have an opportunity to beat ranked teams."

