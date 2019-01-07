TOLEDO
BUFF

Toledo-Buffalo Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 07, 2019

Although it's early in the Mid-American Conference season, the Toledo-Buffalo matchup on Tuesday can be considered one of the biggest of the year.

The Rockets will be seeking a little revenge when they visit the No. 19 Bulls.

These teams met last season in the MAC championship game, with the Bulls prevailing 76-66. Forward Nick Perkins had 16 points for Buffalo that night, and the senior scored 15 in the team's conference opener on Friday, a 74-58 victory over Eastern Michigan.

Another senior forward, Montrell McRae, tallied a season-high 18 points against the Eagles.

"I found the spark for the team and I got us rolling," McRae told the Buffalo News. "We were playing slower than our pace, and I was trying to pick our pace up."

The road victory served as a quality tune-up for the showdown against the Rockets (12-2, 0-1), who saw their 10-game winning streak snapped by Ball State, 79-64, in their MAC opener on Friday.

"The story of the game more than anything was just the start," Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said after the game.

"For the first time, maybe all year, we allowed our offense to dictate our energy level and our talk on defense. Because of that, we got outplayed. ... We will respond to adversity. We have too many high character guys."

Buffalo guard CJ Massinburg scored 12 points against Eastern Michigan and leads the Bulls (13-1, 1-0) at 17.8 points per game. McRae's contributions were a welcome surprise, since he's averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also grabbed seven boards in 23 minutes during his outburst after scoring a combined eight points the previous four games.

"We never know whose night it is to step up in the whole deal, and it was his night to step up and help us," coach Nate Oats said in the Buffalo News. "Against Toledo Tuesday, it might be somebody else's night to step up."

Buffalo has recorded back-to-back double-digit victories following its lone loss, a 103-85 defeat at Marquette.

The Rockets' only other loss came against Wright State in their third game of the season. They won by double digits in all but two of the victories in their 10-game streak.

Ball State jumped on them early, establishing a 12-point halftime advantage, and they never recovered. Toledo shot 35.2 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from 3-point range.

Senior guard Jaelan Sanford, who leads the Rockets at 17.4 points per game, was held to 12. Forward Willie Jackson had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Toledo's ball movement was suspect, as it had more turnovers (12) than assists (11).

"We'll definitely learn from this game," Sanford said in the Toledo Blade. "We'll learn from it and move on. We have Buffalo next and we're excited for it. We are going to get after it in practice and be ready for them. We had a 10-game win streak for a reason. We're really good."

The teams will square off again at Toledo on Feb. 16.

Key Players
J. Sanford
13 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
45.6 Field Goal % 47.5
33.9 Three Point % 44.3
85.2 Free Throw % 75.5
away team logo
13
J. Sanford G
17.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
5
C. Massinburg G
17.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.0 APG
12T
away team logo Toledo 12-2 ---
home team logo 19 Buffalo 13-1 ---
BUFF -9, O/U 154
Alumni Arena Amherst, NY
BUFF -9, O/U 154
Alumni Arena Amherst, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Toledo 12-2 81.5 PPG 45 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo 19 Buffalo 13-1 83.5 PPG 43.9 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
13
J. Sanford G 17.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.1 APG 47.2 FG%
5
C. Massinburg G 17.8 PPG 6.5 RPG 3.0 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Toledo
Roster
J. Sanford
N. Navigato
W. Jackson
C. Darrington
L. Knapke
M. Jackson
A. Edu
S. Littleson
J. Gordon IV
D. Alderson
L. Hill
M. Schaffer
B. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Sanford 14 31.4 17.4 3.3 3.1 0.6 0.1 1.7 47.2 36.2 87.8 1.0 2.3
N. Navigato 14 30.6 12.8 3.1 3.0 0.7 0.5 0.7 48.8 50.6 93.8 0.6 2.6
W. Jackson 14 27.0 11.0 10.7 1.6 0.6 0.3 1.6 51.3 50.0 71.4 3.0 7.7
C. Darrington 14 16.4 10.3 1.9 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.9 42.7 40.4 81.7 0.3 1.6
L. Knapke 14 24.9 10.1 6.4 1.6 0.4 1.1 1.6 51.5 45.9 83.3 1.9 4.6
M. Jackson 14 27.3 8.8 3.6 4.4 1.0 0.2 2.3 39.1 25.4 70.8 0.6 3.0
A. Edu 14 14.1 4.5 4.5 0.7 0.1 1.8 1.4 39.6 21.4 75.9 1.1 3.4
S. Littleson 14 13.9 3.6 1.4 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.7 36.2 36.1 57.1 0.4 1.0
J. Gordon IV 3 4.3 2.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
D. Alderson 14 12.4 2.1 1.1 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.7 40.9 27.3 61.5 0.4 0.8
L. Hill 9 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 66.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.4
M. Schaffer 4 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
B. Williams 3 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 14 201.7 81.5 45 17.1 5.40 4.10 12.1 45.8 38.1 78.4 11.3 29.6
Buffalo
Roster
C. Massinburg
J. Harris
N. Perkins
J. Graves
D. Caruthers
D. Jordan
M. McRae
J. Williams
R. Segu
T. Fagan
B. Bertram
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Massinburg 13 32.5 17.8 6.5 3.0 1.4 0.3 1.3 47.5 44.3 75.5 2.7 3.8
J. Harris 14 30.4 13.7 5.9 2.8 0.9 0.8 1.4 41.2 28.7 68.2 1.1 4.9
N. Perkins 14 26.1 13.4 8.3 0.8 0.6 1.4 1.7 43.5 28.6 65.6 2.5 5.8
J. Graves 14 24.4 9.6 2.9 2.0 0.9 0.8 1.1 46.3 35.1 71.4 0.9 2.0
D. Caruthers 14 21.8 7.6 2.7 2.9 0.9 0.2 1.3 56.5 33.3 78.6 0.6 2.1
D. Jordan 14 27.1 7.3 3.2 3.6 1.5 0.6 2.3 48.9 36.7 33.3 0.6 2.6
M. McRae 14 15.2 6.6 3.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.8 62.7 48.4 76.5 1.1 2.4
J. Williams 14 9.8 3.7 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 29.8 8.3 66.7 0.8 0.6
R. Segu 14 10.4 2.4 1.1 1.5 0.1 0.1 1.1 40.0 25.0 100.0 0.4 0.7
T. Fagan 12 4.6 2.2 1.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.2 80.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.9
B. Bertram 9 4.1 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.6 62.5 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 14 201.9 83.5 43.9 17.4 7.00 4.90 11.7 46.3 34.0 69.6 13.1 27.1
NCAA BB Scores