Ohio State tries to rebound from its second loss of the season when the No. 16 Buckeyes play at Rutgers on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) are coming off an 86-77 home loss to No. 6 Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans closed out the victory with a 14-5 run thanks to some hot shooting.

"We're certainly not there yet," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said afterward. "You let a team shoot 76 percent on your home floor and score 50 points (in the second half), then you've got a long ways to go. That's a fact for us."

OSU sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, who scored 25 points vs. the Spartans before fouling out, was more optimistic in comparing the Buckeyes against the gold standard of the conference.

"I don't think they're any better than we are," he said. "We just had mishaps that happened late in the game that cost us the game, but I don't think there's any huge step or level that we need to take to be a team like that."

Being an elite team program means not having a letdown against a team such as Rutgers, which has lost five of its past seven.

The Scarlet Knights (7-6, 0-3) lost 77-63 to Maryland at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday despite career highs in points (11) and rebounds (eight) by freshman guard Montez Mathis.

He is part of an inexperienced roster that is getting a rough indoctrination into Big Ten play, having already lost to Michigan State (78-67) and Wisconsin (69-64).

The Scarlet Knights are among the youngest teams with 1.18 years of experience to rank 312th out of 353 Division I schools, according to KenPom.com. The average is 1.68 years.

"This league is a monster, there are obstacles at every turn," Rutgers third-year coach Steve Pikiell said. "All the teams are well coached, traditionally great programs, with coaches that have been there for a while and good players.

"The league is as deep as it has ever been. It just makes it harder to break through. It is a tough challenge night in and night out. I wanted this challenge when I came here, and so did our players. That is the challenge we are faced with."

Ohio State is a young team as well, so Pikiell could be speaking of both programs' performances in their most recent games when momentum quickly shifted to the opponents.

"We have moments the turnovers and poor play on offense affects the other side of the ball," he said. "We had that during that stretch (vs. Maryland) and we were never able to recover from that."

The Buckeyes hope graduate transfer (Wake Forest) guard Keyshawn Woods gets back on track. He averages 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds, mainly off the bench, but had two points and zero boards in 28 minutes against Michigan State.

--Field Level Media

