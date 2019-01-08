Nevada's undefeated season came to a screeching halt.

A locomotive disguised as New Mexico delivered a thorough flattening of the Wolf Pack.

No. 10 Nevada looks to rebound from being steamrolled when it hosts struggling San Jose State in Wednesday's Mountain West tilt in Reno, Nevada.

The Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-1 MW) began the season with 14 consecutive victories but played their worst game of the campaign in Saturday's 85-58 road loss against the Lobos.

Nevada established season lows for points scored and field-goal percentage (33.3) after entering the contest as one of the nation's four remaining unbeaten teams.

"We just had a bad night all around," Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman said. "We had a bad night sharing the ball. We had a bad night defensively. Usually they're zoned in on the scoring report, but we let guys who are shooters take open shots and we didn't play like who we are. Just a terrible game for all of us."

One of Nevada's struggling players is star senior shooting guard Caleb Martin, who has experienced back-to-back subpar outings after scoring in double figures in each of the first 13 games.

Martin scored just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting against New Mexico. He had a season-low seven points one game earlier against Utah State.

Martin's 18.3 scoring average is tied with senior power forward Jordan Caroline for the team lead. Caroline, who leads the squad in rebounding (9.8), had 17 points and eight rebounds against the Lobos and has scored in double digits in all 15 games.

But there weren't enough good efforts to be found on Saturday. Worse, Musselman was highly displeased with the effort.

"We didn't play hard," Musselman said afterward. "We splintered and we came apart."

Things could rapidly improve against San Jose State (3-10, 0-1), which has dropped four straight games.

The Spartans lost by single digits to Stanford and California to start the slide but things quickly regressed. San Jose State was drubbed 75-45 by Saint Mary's on Dec. 29 and then was routed 73-53 by Fresno State in last Wednesday's Mountain West opener.

The latter contest got away when the Bulldogs put together an 18-0 run late in the first half.

That sequence is a troubling pattern in the eyes of coach Jean Prioleau.

"It only takes five minutes for our team to lose it," Prioleau told reporters. "... We have swings in a game, where it could take two minutes for us, three minutes, five minutes. Obviously, the magical question is 'how do you stop that?' We have to play with better composure."

Junior forward Michael Steadman had 18 points and 10 rebounds against Fresno State for his sixth double-double of the season. Steadman leads the Spartans in scoring (13.8) and rebounding (9.2).

Junior guard Brae Ivey also is averaging in double digits at 12.1 per game.

Making the odds of upsetting the Wolf Pack even more arduous is this fact: San Jose State has lost 19 of its last 20 games against Nevada.

--Field Level Media

