No. 4 Virginia puts its perfect record on the line Wednesday night at Boston College, hoping to extend its national-best streak of 11 consecutive true road wins.

The Cavaliers also will be looking for their 11th consecutive ACC road win.

Virginia (13-0, 1-1 ACC) is off to its best start since beginning the 2014-15 season 19-0 but faces a Boston College team that nearly knocked off the Cavs in Charlottesville last season when the teams met in their conference opener.

"They're very well coached and they were hard to guard last season," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Monday. "They are very solid in their half-court defense, but their multiple actions on offense can be hard to guard."

Virginia escaped the Eagles last season with a 59-58 win behind a career-high 31 points from guard Ty Jerome. Jerome, at 13.5 points per game this season, is one of three Cavaliers averaging in double-figure scoring, joining Kyle Guy (15.8) and De'Andre Hunter (13.8).

Guy is in the midst of a scorching couple of weeks and was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 30 points against Marshall and 21 vs. Florida State.

Boston College (9-4, 0-1) has had an up-and-down season and played then-No. 10 Virginia Tech tough for 35 minutes Saturday before the Hokies pulled away for an 11-point victory.

"I thought, in the second half we played hard," Boston College head coach Jim Christian said. "We played hard the whole game but started fouling a little bit, got out of position, and we didn't score. That hurts a little bit, too."

The Eagles have lost two straight games, including a heartbreaking one-point game to Hartford. Junior guard Ky Bowman continues to lead the Eagles at 20.4 points per game.

Bowman was the Eagles' leading scorer against Virginia last season but didn't score until there were 11 minutes left to play. He finished with just five points against the Cavaliers' vaunted defense.

Virginia led then-No. 9 ranked Florida State by 29 points with less than three minutes left in its ACC opener on Saturday before the Seminoles used a late run against the Cavaliers' bench to make the score more respectable. The Cavaliers won 65-52.

Little surprise to anyone, Virginia leads the country in scoring defense (51.5) and is forcing turnovers at a high clip. The Seminoles committed 15 turnovers, which led to 21 points for the Cavaliers.

"We were locked in and were ready to play defensively," Bennett said after his team's win over Florida State.

The Eagles have failed to score more than 58 points in their last four meetings against Virginia and might have to try to do so without freshman guard Wynston Tabbs (14.6 points per game) and/or sophomore forward Steffon Mitchell, who averages a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

They are questionable due to leg injuries.

"We've got a lot of guys playing different positions," Christian said. "It's hard on the fly like that; it shrinks what you can do."

The Cavaliers have knocked off the Eagles five consecutive times and lead the series 14-7, including an 11-7 mark in ACC play.

Field Level Media

