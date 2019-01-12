MICHST
No. 6 Michigan State wary of visit to Penn State

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 12, 2019

At Michigan State, the players and coaching staff talk about it all the time - there are no easy games in the Big Ten.

The past couple of weeks have shown as much. Rutgers beat Ohio State and Wisconsin, nearly invincible in Madison, lost twice at home. Other teams have been pushed to the limit, including unbeaten Michigan while Indiana, once unbeaten, has lost two straight conference games.

The No. 6 Spartans, on the other hand, have done well avoiding the untimely loss.

However, they'll be on high alert heading to Penn State for a 4:30 p.m. tip on Sunday as the Nittany Lions were within a point of Nebraska on Thursday in the final minutes before coming up four points short.

"It's the Big Ten and any team can lose on any given night," Michigan State guard Cassius Winston said. "You gotta keep that in your mind as you move forward."

Penn State (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) offers an interesting challenge for the Spartans. Last season's NIT champions entered the year with hopes of a top-half finish in the Big Ten and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And, an early season win over Virginia Tech seemed to indicate the Nittany Lions were on that path.

However, they've won just three games since and are still looking for their first conference win despite playing Nebraska and Michigan close in their last two road games. It has been enough to grab Michigan State's attention.

"What Penn State brings is an opportunity to see if we can go against a team that doesn't have as good of a record and yet is well-coached," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "I'm not confused by the way basketball is but there's been upsets all over and bigger upsets than Penn State beating Michigan State. So, I'm trying to take a business-like approach and see if we can get our team to play at level consistent with playing well no matter who we play."

Michigan State (14-2, 5-0) will have to do so without guard Joshua Langford for the fourth straight game as the junior continues to sit out with an ankle injury. His return remains uncertain but Izzo expects a clearer picture by next week.

"He got a little treatment, they said it will be a week or so and then they'll take the boot off and we'll have a better update I'd say by next Monday, Tuesday," Izzo said.

Langford's absence is expected, but he might not be the only player the Spartans are without.

Junior Kyle Ahrens has started the last three games in Langford's absence, but he's been battling a bad back that Izzo believes Ahrens hurt on a dunk in last week's win at Ohio State and aggravated after a fall in the Purdue game.

"That's something I'll keep an eye on because that would be two people at a similar position," Izzo said.

The Nittany Lions will be counting on a similar offensive performance from earlier in the week at Nebraska when four players scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Josh Reaves. It was a dramatic shift from their previous game, a 19-point loss at home to Wisconsin.

"I thought my team really competed, they played hard, that's what I wanted to see after (Wisconsin)," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "That was not Penn State basketball. We worked really hard in practice and that showed. I was really proud of the way we competed, and our guys were dialed in. I thought we got better, even in the loss, we got better."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
L. Stevens
11 F
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
49.0 Field Goal % 42.4
45.7 Three Point % 16.3
78.5 Free Throw % 75.6
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
18.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 7.4 APG
home team logo
11
L. Stevens F
18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.9 APG
12T
away team logo 6 Michigan State 14-2 ---
home team logo Penn State 7-9 ---
PSU +7.5, O/U 141.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Michigan State 14-2 86.4 PPG 47.3 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Penn State 7-9 67.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 18.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 7.4 APG 49.0 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 18.6 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.9 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Michigan State
Roster
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Langford
X. Tillman
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
K. Ahrens
A. Henry
G. Brown
F. Loyer
M. Bingham Jr.
T. Kithier
C. George
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Winston 16 31.1 18.0 2.6 7.4 1.0 0.0 2.2 49.0 45.7 78.5 0.2 2.4
N. Ward 16 22.4 16.7 6.6 0.9 0.3 1.6 1.9 65.5 0.0 65.8 2.1 4.5
J. Langford 13 28.6 15.0 3.6 2.3 0.8 0.1 2.4 44.3 40.3 83.9 0.7 2.9
X. Tillman 16 21.4 8.7 7.8 2.1 1.1 1.6 1.6 67.9 37.5 63.4 2.3 5.4
M. McQuaid 13 25.6 8.2 2.5 2.2 0.3 0.1 1.0 44.0 45.1 90.9 0.6 1.9
K. Goins 16 26.1 6.6 9.4 2.5 0.6 1.4 1.1 41.6 24.3 76.7 2.4 6.9
K. Ahrens 16 19.8 6.1 2.8 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.7 50.0 31.0 88.9 0.8 2.0
A. Henry 16 15.3 4.3 2.8 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.9 47.3 41.7 70.6 0.6 2.2
G. Brown 13 6.4 2.8 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 60.0 56.3 66.7 0.2 0.5
F. Loyer 15 6.9 2.2 0.4 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.5 43.5 25.0 90.9 0.0 0.4
M. Bingham Jr. 13 4.9 1.5 1.7 0.5 0.0 0.7 0.2 29.4 45.5 55.6 0.3 1.4
T. Kithier 13 3.8 0.7 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 57.1 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.8
C. George 9 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
B. Burke 7 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.1
J. Hoiberg 8 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.5 20.0 50.0 100.0 0.1 0.0
B. Washington 4 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 16 201.6 86.4 47.3 21.2 5.40 5.70 12.9 50.6 39.8 72.3 11.9 32.1
Penn State
Roster
L. Stevens
R. Bolton
J. Reaves
M. Dread
M. Watkins
M. Jones
J. Harrar
J. Wheeler
T. Buttrick
K. McCloskey
D. Zemgulis
T. Nussbaum
G. Hazle
D. Kasatkin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Stevens 16 35.9 18.6 8.1 1.9 0.4 0.6 2.9 42.4 16.3 75.6 1.8 6.4
R. Bolton 16 28.5 12.6 2.1 1.6 0.6 0.0 2.7 38.9 37.6 88.7 0.6 1.6
J. Reaves 16 31.9 10.1 4.9 3.2 2.4 0.8 2.6 42.7 36.4 69.0 1.8 3.1
M. Dread 16 28.3 8.4 3.2 1.3 0.9 0.2 0.7 38.7 34.4 38.5 0.8 2.4
M. Watkins 11 20.7 7.9 8.2 0.5 0.9 1.4 1.6 58.6 0.0 48.7 2.5 5.6
M. Jones 16 13.6 4.0 1.2 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 26.5 25.0 71.4 0.2 1.0
J. Harrar 16 17.9 3.3 4.2 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 51.3 0.0 46.2 2.0 2.2
J. Wheeler 16 19.3 2.8 3.2 1.7 1.1 0.1 1.1 38.3 18.8 40.0 1.3 1.9
T. Buttrick 15 10.6 2.7 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.3 41.9 33.3 75.0 0.5 1.0
K. McCloskey 1 3.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 0.0
D. Zemgulis 4 5.0 0.5 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
T. Nussbaum 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
G. Hazle 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
D. Kasatkin 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
Total 16 201.4 67.9 39.9 11.9 7.60 3.40 13.1 41.1 31.2 67.0 12.5 24.7
