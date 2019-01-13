TEXAS
KANSAS

No. 7 Kansas counting on Agbaji versus Texas

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 13, 2019

For all but two segments of its latest basketball victory, Kansas was "as dominant as we've been all year."

That was the postgame assessment Bill Self shared through clenched teeth.

What bothered the Kansas coach was a poor finish that nearly robbed the No. 7 Jayhawks of a 73-68 win at Baylor.

The only Jayhawk who seemed to maintain a level of assuredness was a freshman playing in just his second game, guard Ochai Agbaji. Occasional letdowns leave Self scratching his head about a 14-2 team that also sits 3-1 in the Big 12 entering a Monday home game against Texas (10-6, 2-2).

"He's been terrific. He's been great. He's going to continue to play more and more," Self said of Agbaji. "He needs to get his wind a little bit. But certainly, we're more active and athletic when he's in the game. I'm just (irritated) because you can't finish a game worse than that. And Ochai had the most poise of anybody out there down the stretch."

The decision to pull Agbaji's redshirt was facilitated by a season-ending injury to junior center Udoka Azubuike. Self sensed a need for more backcourt depth after switching mostly to a four-guard lineup that plays around 6-9 junior Dedric Lawson, the Jayhawks' top scorer and rebounder.

"We're going to need (Agbaji) to continue to play at a high level," Self said of the 6-5 recruit from Kansas City, Mo. Agbaji has averaged 23 minutes, 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in his two appearances.

The remainder of the Jayhawks, meanwhile, will be expected to do more to put the pedal down when seemingly in control. Six wins have been decided by six points or less, including two in overtime.

With Azubuike out, the Jayhawks lack mismatches the 7-footer created. Also, they have trouble attacking teams from 3-point range.

With 49 makes from behind the arc, senior guard Lagerald Vick has 45 percent of the team's 3-point goals after a 6-for-8 performance at Baylor.

Ballhandling, however, can make Vick a liability. He has 21 turnovers in four Big 12 games.

Texas had a string snapped Saturday that had endured since the inception of the Big 12.

A 22-game home win streak against No. 8 Texas Tech, dating to the final season of the Southwest Conference, was halted. The Longhorns must engage in a quick turnaround before facing a second straight top-10 opponent.

"The reality is, you don't get a lot of these opportunities," fourth-year coach Shaka Smart said after Texas threatened to upset Texas Tech before falling 68-62. "You want to grab hold of it."

Freshman forward Jaxson Hayes has provided a nice impact, leading the Big 12 with 74.7 percent shooting. He leads the Longhorns with 2.5 blocks per game and ranks second on the squad in scoring (10.1) and rebounding (5.1).

A pair of sophomore guards have been efficient in Big 12 play. Matt Coleman has 19 assists against three turnovers, while Jase Febres is averaging 11 points on 55.2 percent shooting.

Febres, however, committed a costly turnover inside the final minute of the Texas Tech defeat, which dropped Smart's overall Big 12 record to 25-33.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Roach II
12 G
D. Lawson
1 F
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
42.0 Field Goal % 50.7
32.4 Three Point % 21.4
69.8 Free Throw % 75.5
away team logo
12
K. Roach II G
13.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.6 APG
home team logo
1
D. Lawson F
19.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.2 APG
12T
away team logo Texas 10-6 ---
home team logo 7 Kansas 14-2 ---
KANSAS -8, O/U 139.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
KANSAS -8, O/U 139.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 10-6 71.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 7 Kansas 14-2 78.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
12
K. Roach II G 13.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.6 APG 42.0 FG%
1
D. Lawson F 19.3 PPG 10.8 RPG 2.2 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Texas
Roster
K. Roach II
M. Coleman III
J. Hayes
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
E. Mitrou-Long
C. Ramey
J. Sims
R. Hamm Jr.
K. Hepa
A. Jones
D. Whiteside
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Roach II 14 30.5 13.6 5.0 3.6 1.4 0.4 2.1 42.0 32.4 69.8 0.8 4.2
M. Coleman III 16 31.3 10.1 1.8 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.6 39.0 31.3 73.8 0.4 1.4
J. Hayes 16 22.2 10.1 5.1 0.3 0.4 2.5 1.2 74.7 0.0 66.7 1.8 3.3
D. Osetkowski 16 27.9 9.5 8.0 0.9 1.3 0.5 1.5 39.8 28.6 68.1 2.9 5.1
J. Febres 16 23.1 8.1 2.8 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.6 42.1 39.0 63.6 0.5 2.3
E. Mitrou-Long 16 23.0 7.5 3.4 2.2 1.4 0.1 1.5 35.3 32.8 59.4 0.2 3.2
C. Ramey 16 18.8 5.5 2.5 2.9 0.5 0.0 1.7 36.6 31.9 59.1 0.8 1.8
J. Sims 14 16.4 5.0 3.6 0.1 0.2 0.6 1.3 57.4 0.0 64.0 1.1 2.4
R. Hamm Jr. 8 7.0 3.5 2.4 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.3 62.5 0.0 72.7 1.4 1.0
K. Hepa 14 10.2 2.1 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.0 23.7 27.6 100.0 0.4 1.4
A. Jones 2 5.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.0
D. Whiteside 3 0.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Nevins 3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
G. Liddell 4 3.5 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
Total 16 201.6 71.1 38.4 13.5 6.30 4.70 11.7 43.0 32.4 67.4 10.3 26.0
Kansas
Roster
D. Lawson
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
O. Agbaji
M. Garrett
C. Moore
K. Lawson
D. McCormack
M. Lightfoot
G. Luinstra
C. Teahan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lawson 16 32.1 19.3 10.8 2.2 1.3 1.2 2.4 50.7 21.4 75.5 3.1 7.7
L. Vick 16 34.0 14.8 4.0 2.0 1.4 0.3 3.1 48.1 45.8 66.7 0.5 3.5
U. Azubuike 9 20.4 13.4 6.8 0.6 0.4 1.6 2.0 70.5 0.0 34.4 2.2 4.6
D. Dotson 16 31.1 11.1 3.5 3.1 1.6 0.3 2.3 50.4 40.6 78.1 0.6 2.9
Q. Grimes 16 25.6 8.9 2.6 1.9 0.3 0.2 2.1 41.5 29.5 64.7 0.6 2.1
O. Agbaji 2 23.0 8.5 3.5 0.5 1.5 0.5 0.0 70.0 50.0 50.0 1.0 2.5
M. Garrett 15 27.3 5.8 3.5 2.7 1.4 0.3 0.9 34.2 18.2 64.4 0.9 2.6
C. Moore 16 16.5 3.9 1.2 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.8 28.2 27.9 71.4 0.4 0.8
K. Lawson 16 8.7 2.8 1.9 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.5 48.3 33.3 70.6 0.6 1.3
D. McCormack 15 6.7 2.2 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.2 51.9 0.0 55.6 0.6 1.5
M. Lightfoot 16 8.4 1.9 2.4 0.4 0.0 0.6 0.4 57.1 0.0 60.0 0.8 1.6
G. Luinstra 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Teahan 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 16 203.1 78.8 41.6 14.7 7.60 4.10 13.6 47.8 34.5 67.7 10.4 28.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores