No. 15 Marquette will go for its fourth consecutive win when it visits Georgetown on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Big East) have won 11 of their past 12 games, including a 70-66 win against Seton Hall on Saturday.

Markus Howard led Marquette with 26 points, one game after he scored a school-record 53 in an overtime win at Creighton. He is averaging 25.8 points game.

Seton Hall turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a 63-62 lead, but Marquette center Theo John pulled down an offensive rebound and was fouled with 2:12 remaining. He hit both free throws to give the Golden Eagles the lead for good and finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

"It may not have been as artistic as the last game, but it was beautiful all the same," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It was an old-fashioned fistfight."

Sacar Anim added 14 points for Marquette, which won despite Howard being held scoreless for the final 5:31.

"Games like Markus had (at Creighton) don't come around very often," forward Sam Hauser, who had four key points down the stretch, said in the Journal Sentinel after the game. "Today he missed some shots that he made last game, which is going to happen. A lot of other guys stepped up."

The Golden Eagles improved to 12-0 at home but are 1-2 in true road games.

Marquette faces a Georgetown team coming off a 96-90 double-overtime win against visiting Providence on Saturday. The Hoyas tied the game late in regulation and again in overtime before going on to defeat the Friars.

Georgetown freshman Mac McClung, playing in his first Big East game after missing four games because of an ankle injury, banked in a 3-pointer from about 30 feet at the regulation buzzer.

Then James Akinjo -- named Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday -- made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 86 with 3.4 seconds left in the first overtime. McClung's layup put Georgetown ahead to stay late in the second overtime.

Jessie Govan led the Hoyas (12-5, 2-2 Big East) with a season-high 33 points and added 14 rebounds. Akinjo added 20 points and McClung finished with 16.

On his buzzer beater, McClung took the inbounds pass, dribbled up court and launched.

"Coach drew it up, and I caught the ball -- I looked back, Jessie was wide open, maybe should have hit him, but I shot it with confidence," McClung told the Washington Post. "Coach always says he loves that in a player, confidence, belief in himself, and that's what I feel about myself."

The Hoyas overcame a bad play by Akinjo late in regulation. With 10 seconds left and his team trailing by one, Akinjo went against coach Patrick Ewing's play call, shot a three and missed.

"I got mad at James at the end of regulation, but he made up for it in overtime, both overtimes," Ewing told the Post. "Freshmen are going to be freshmen, and they're growing up. They're growing up."

Marquette won both meetings last season, 74-65 at home and 90-86 in overtime at Georgetown.

