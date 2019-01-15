KSTATE
For the second consecutive game, Kansas State will play the No. 20th-ranked team on the road.

The Wildcats, who knocked off Iowa State on Saturday, are looking for a similar result Wednesday when they face No. 20 Oklahoma.

The Sooners are also hoping to maintain momentum after they beat then-No. 25 TCU at home Saturday.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is looking for consistency out of his team.

"That's what I've talked about," Weber told reporters Monday. "'You got yourself back in the race, tied for third place in the league from last place. Now, where are you going to go?'

"Oklahoma is really good."

As Weber mentioned, the game is crucial for both teams in the conference race.

The Wildcats (12-4) and Sooners (13-3) are in a group with two other teams -- Iowa State and Baylor -- tied at 2-2 in league play behind Texas Tech and Kansas.

"We're in a pretty good spot," Oklahoma junior forward Kristian Doolittle said. "We feel like we let a few games slip, but we're 2-2. Looking at the rest of the conference, everyone else is around the same."

Doolittle has been a big reason the Sooners have exceeded expectations to this point. Oklahoma was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 before the season.

After a solid freshman season, Doolittle was suspended to start last season and never became much of a factor. But this season, especially in the past month as he has regularly filled in on the inside for the injured Jamuni McNeace, Doolittle has found a much bigger role.

In Big 12 play, Doolittle is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals, shooting 53.7 percent from the field. He has scored in double figures in five of the past six games after not hitting that mark at all in 22 games a season ago.

McNeace returned to the starting lineup Saturday, although Doolittle also remained a starter.

Doolittle's defense has also been a big factor.

"This year, their defensive numbers are as good as anybody in the country, and they scheme a lot," Weber said of the Sooners. "They do some different things that people don't do, so you've got to be able to read it, you've got to be able to attack it, and you've got to take what they give you."

Kansas State senior forward Dean Wade struggled Saturday against the Cyclones in his first game since suffering a foot injury in mid-December, but Weber said it was important the Wildcats got him going.

"It'll be interesting how Oklahoma deals with him and I hope he can take a step where he can get a couple shots down," Weber said. "We've got to find, maybe, a way to get him an easy one or two and get him to the free-throw line.

Wade is averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

The Sooners are one of three Big 12 teams who are undefeated at home this season. They have won 21 of their last 23 games at Lloyd Noble Center.

The home team has won the past seven games in the Sooners-Wildcats series.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Wade
32 F
C. James
0 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
50.5 Field Goal % 43.7
40.0 Three Point % 33.6
78.6 Free Throw % 73.8
32
D. Wade F
12.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.9 APG
0
C. James G
16.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.9 APG
12T
Team Stats
Key Players
32
D. Wade F 12.4 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.9 APG 50.5 FG%
0
C. James G 16.8 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.9 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kansas State
Roster
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
K. Stokes
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
A. Trice
L. Stockard III
S. Neal-Williams
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
P. Muldoon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Brown Jr. 16 33.7 15.2 4.1 2.4 1.9 0.3 2.1 42.1 28.3 74.6 0.3 3.8
D. Wade 10 29.0 12.4 7.9 2.9 0.8 0.2 1.4 50.5 40.0 78.6 2.5 5.4
K. Stokes 15 31.3 10.9 2.6 3.4 1.3 0.0 2.0 37.8 35.4 71.8 0.3 2.3
X. Sneed 15 32.0 10.1 5.5 2.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 37.4 34.3 59.5 0.8 4.7
M. Mawien 16 20.9 7.1 4.5 0.3 0.3 0.7 1.6 54.0 20.0 69.2 1.9 2.6
C. Diarra 16 25.9 5.8 3.4 1.5 0.8 0.3 1.6 34.6 26.8 67.6 0.8 2.6
M. McGuirl 16 14.6 3.2 1.6 1.2 0.8 0.1 0.8 33.3 25.0 60.0 0.4 1.2
A. Trice 14 9.6 2.3 3.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 54.5 0.0 24.2 1.6 1.8
L. Stockard III 16 9.1 2.0 1.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.7 59.1 0.0 46.2 0.7 1.0
S. Neal-Williams 15 7.5 1.9 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.7 27.3 25.0 58.3 0.3 1.0
P. McAtee 7 1.4 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.6
J. Love III 10 2.8 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4
N. Shadd 5 1.4 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
P. Muldoon 2 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 16 200.1 65.1 38.5 13.5 7.20 2.30 12.1 41.9 31.0 63.3 9.9 25.9
Oklahoma
Roster
C. James
B. Manek
M. Reynolds
K. Doolittle
A. Calixte
J. McNeace
R. Odomes
M. Freeman
J. Bieniemy
P. Geha
K. Kuath
H. Polla
R. Streller
T. Lazenby
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. James 16 33.2 16.8 7.7 1.9 1.1 0.4 2.4 43.7 33.6 73.8 1.1 6.6
B. Manek 16 28.0 11.6 7.4 0.8 0.7 0.9 1.4 40.6 33.3 70.8 2.0 5.4
M. Reynolds 16 25.1 9.5 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.1 1.7 39.8 23.3 77.0 0.6 2.4
K. Doolittle 16 24.9 9.2 6.5 0.6 0.9 0.3 1.1 56.2 0.0 69.0 1.6 4.9
A. Calixte 16 24.5 8.9 2.6 3.3 0.4 0.0 2.3 44.3 38.0 75.0 0.4 2.2
J. McNeace 14 19.5 6.1 4.7 0.7 0.1 1.5 1.4 55.2 0.0 37.5 1.3 3.4
R. Odomes 16 13.4 5.1 1.8 0.7 0.6 0.2 1.2 51.4 50.0 38.9 1.0 0.8
M. Freeman 16 12.9 3.6 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.4 35.1 37.5 75.0 0.4 1.4
J. Bieniemy 16 18.5 3.5 2.5 2.9 1.2 0.1 0.9 32.4 38.1 50.0 0.3 2.2
P. Geha 2 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Kuath 6 5.5 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.3 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.5
H. Polla 8 3.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.3
R. Streller 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Lazenby 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 16 201.6 74.4 47.3 13.0 5.80 4.10 13.4 44.4 34.2 67.3 10.7 32.0
