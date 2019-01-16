Nebraska has won 20 straight games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan State hasn't lost a Big Ten game since last season, winning 18 in a row.

One streak must end when No. 6 Michigan State hits the road to take on Nebraska on Thursday.

"Something's got to give," said Nebraska coach Tim Miles. "I don't think we're going to tie."

The Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) have won 10 consecutive games, dating to an overtime loss at Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska has overcome a sluggish conference start to win two in a row, including an impressive 66-51 win on at No. 25 Indiana on Monday.

It all leads to what should be one of the more intriguing Big Ten matchups this week, one that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo understands creates plenty of matchup problems for the Spartans. Michigan State will be without junior guard Joshua Langford (ankle) for the fifth straight game and, potentially, junior guard Kyle Ahrens (back) for the second consecutive game.

"As far as Nebraska goes, their big guards will be a challenge for us," Izzo said. "We won't be able to play with two small guards very much."

For Nebraska, James Palmer Jr. is averaging 19.0 points per game. Isaac Copeland Jr. scores 14.3 points per game. Glynn Watson Jr. is at 13.5 and Isaiah Roby averages 11.3.

"(Roby) is a tough matchup, a very athletic kid who's had some moments where he's shown he can play beyond college," Izzo said.

While Michigan State has hardly missed a beat without Langford -- and now Ahrens -- things have been more up and down for the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3).

An impressive non-conference season was thrown off by an early Big Ten loss, followed by two more when conference play resumed after the first of the year. Included in that stretch: a two-point defeat on the road against Maryland and a nine-point loss at Iowa.

But a home win over Penn State got Nebraska back on track, and the Huskers validated that with the victory over Indiana. And while the pair of victories keeps the Huskers within striking distance of the Big Ten leaders -- Michigan and Michigan State -- it also helps an NCAA Tournament resume that has been a focus this season after Nebraska went 13-5 in the conference last season and didn't earn a bid.

"We have a little chip on our shoulder," Watson said after the Indiana game. "This game, we came back with a little swag. Just came here, played hard, shots started falling early."

That swag will likely be on display again Thursday as the Cornhuskers return to a building in which they have won 20 in a row.

However, they also understand beating Michigan State will take more than just showing up as the Spartans are one of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation and have the best field-goal percentage defense (36.9) in the Big Ten.

Guard Cassius Winston leads the Spartans in scoring at 17.6 per game.

"I started watching Michigan State (film), turned it off and turned on The Shining," Miles told NCAA.com, "just to make myself feel better."

--Field Level Media

