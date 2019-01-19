With the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in full swing, No. 11 Florida State visits Boston College on Sunday in a matchup between two teams battling for standing early on.

The Seminoles (13-4 overall, 1-3 in the ACC) are coming off a loss Monday at Pittsburgh, while the Eagles (9-7, 0-4) are still looking for their first conference win after opening the ACC slate with four straight losses.

The latest Boston College defeat came Wednesday against Louisville 80-70 and marked the fifth straight loss for the Eagles, and one of those losses came to lowly Hartford in overtime.

Needless to say, a win Sunday against Florida State would go a long way to turning the Eagles' season around.

"I'm totally disappointed in myself, I'm totally disappointed in my team the way we performed" Boston College coach Jim Christian said after the Eagles' Jan. 9 loss to Virginia. "I think it starts with me, and that spreads to them. They have to become a more committed group. We were a very committed group last year."

Scoring hasn't been a problem for the Eagles, who have four players averaging double figures. But winning has.

Guard Ky Bowman, one of the ACC's top scorers, leads Boston College at 19.9 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, followed by guard Wynston Tabbs (14.1 ppg), forward Nik Popovic (13.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and guard Jordan Chatman (12.8 ppg).

On Florida State's side, the Seminoles enter Sunday's game having lost two straight -- first to No. 1 Duke on a last-second shot last Saturday and then two days later at Pitt. The Seminoles badly need a victory to right the ship that started 12-1 before losing three of their next four games once the ACC schedule started.

And Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton is not happy about that.

"You don't ever want to accept that (kind of ACC start)," Hamilton said. "It was an emotional loss for us (against Duke), but that's part of what you have to prepare for in the ACC. Pitt lost Saturday too. They bounced back and we didn't."

The Seminoles are led by forward Mfiondu Kabengele at 11.8 points per game. Not far behind are guard Terance Mann (11.5 ppg and team-high 6.2 rebounds per game) and guard Trent Forrest (10.0 ppg and a team-high 3.5 assists per game).

After Sunday's game, Florida State hosts Clemson on Tuesday.

Boston College gets a bit of a breather before its next game, with five days off before playing at Wake Forest next Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.