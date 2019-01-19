Marquette proved it could win a Big East game without Markus Howard. The Golden Eagles may need to do that again when they host Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Howard, one of the nation's top scorers, played just three minutes against Georgetown on Tuesday when his back tightened up on him. No. 15 Marquette was able to collect a 74-71 road victory without him and junior forward Ed Morrow Jr., who sat out with an ankle injury.

"He's been experiencing some low-back soreness," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm not going to put a guy out there unless he is 100 percent, especially Markus. He wanted to give it a try and he did not look like Markus. So we're not going to put him in jeopardy. Fortunately, the other guys stepped up."

When healthy, Howard can fill up the nets as well as any player in the country. He had 45-point nights against ranked opponents Kansas State and Buffalo and torched Creighton for 53 points in a 106-104 overtime win on Jan. 9.

The Golden Eagles (15-3 overall, 4-1 conference) survived the Hoyas with a 31-point outburst from forward Sam Hauser, the team's second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game.

"I've done it before," Hauser told the Journal Sentinel. "Nothing I am not accustomed to. With Markus and Ed being out, there was a lot of next-man-up mentality for our whole team."

Providence (11-6, 1-3) captured its first Big East victory by topping Seton Hall on Tuesday, 72-63. Freshman guard David Duke led the way with 18 points, while junior swingman Alpha Diallo supplied 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

"I thought our guys played with a little desperation," coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal. "You don't want to use that word too early, but we were in a state where you can only go down so far in this league and try to climb back out."

The Friars ramped up their defense, as the Pirates committed 22 turnovers. Providence's win quieted down the team's critics on social media and in the stands.

"I think it's part of our business. You can't take it personal," Cooley told the Journal. "I'm glad we have fans that are passionate and care and that come out here to The Dunk (Dunkin Donuts Center). You're always going to have quarterbacks who've never thrown a ball or people who never called a timeout, but they paid their money and have a right to have an opinion. It's up to us, the coaching staff, to keep our players tight."

Providence lost to Creighton, Villanova and Georgetown in its first three conference matchups after winning its last three non-conference tilts.

Diallo is the team's top all-around threat, leading the team in scoring (17.2), rebounding (8.7), assists (3.4) and steals (1.7). Providence will play another road game against Xavier on Wednesday before returning home to face DePaul on Sunday, Jan. 27. The Golden Eagles host DePaul on Wednesday.

Marquette will travel to Providence on Feb. 23.

--Field Level Media

