It hasn't really been a century since Michigan State and Iowa last played. It just feels like that in some ways.

"That was, I think, 100 years ago," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "Maybe it was a few years less, but it sure seems like that."

Back on Dec. 3, Michigan State throttled Iowa, 90-68, in East Lansing. It was the second straight loss for the Hawkeyes, who were in the midst of putting together an unbeaten nonconference run when the Big Ten got its early start.

It had some wondering how good Iowa really was, a notion furthered by a one-sided loss to Purdue when conference play resumed in early January. Since then, however, the Hawkeyes are rolling, winners of five straight.

No. 19 Iowa (16-3, 5-3) gets its shot at redemption on Thursday night when facing No. 6 Michigan State (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"It's big. We've turned things around," sophomore center Luka Garza told the Des Moines Register. "We struggled early (in the Big Ten), making some crucial mistakes. Now, we're doing a way better job executing and playing way better overall basketball."

That sort of basketball has vaulted Iowa smack in the middle of the conference race. While the schedule has yet to include any of the frontrunners, the Hawkeyes have recorded impressive wins over Nebraska and Ohio State.

What they face now is a challenge they experienced once before this season, which isn't any less daunting just because Iowa will be playing on its home court.

"We know who's coming in on Thursday," redshirt freshman guard Connor McCaffery said.

Who's coming is a Spartans team that sits atop the Big Ten standings, has won 12 consecutive games and is only team without a loss in the conference.

Even after Monday's 69-55 victory over No. 13 Maryland, Izzo was looking for more from his team as they continue to play without guard Joshua Langford (ankle). The Spartans got back guard Kyle Ahrens after he missed two games with a back injury. Ahrens scored two points in 12 minutes.

"I'm not big on silver linings, like win a game without your starters playing good, or look what you're doing without Josh and Kyle," Izzo said.

"It didn't make me sleep any better. We did some great things, but in the second half (against Maryland) we didn't play very good. We need to stay focused on what we have to do on a continuous basis, and that's just the way it is.

"This is a different Iowa team. They were one of my picks as a sleeper team. They got everybody back. They've got guards, they've got bigs, they've got athletes. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to try to see if we continue to grow.

"When you win games on the road or play games on the road in tough environments you kind of learn a lot about a team."

The Spartans hope to learn they have what it takes to remain in sole possession of first place. The Hawkeyes are out to prove they can put some heat on the leaders.

"This is the part of the season where it's decided ... are they good or are they great?" Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon told the Register. "We want to be great this year. We don't want to fold like we did last year."

