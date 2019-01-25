ARK
No. 14 Texas Tech searches for offense as Arkansas visits

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 25, 2019

No. 14 Texas Tech will try to stop a three-game skid when it hosts Arkansas on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (11-7) got back on track Wednesday by surging from behind to topple Missouri 72-60, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Red Raiders (15-4) are coming off a 58-45 loss at Kansas State on Tuesday.

Offensive woes are dogging Tech in its slide. In the three losses, the Raiders are shooting 40.1 percent overall and just 28.6 percent from 3-point range. They were 5 of 23 from behind the arc vs. the Wildcats.

Tech star Jarrett Culver has encountered trouble getting open for looks and creating shots, resulting in 15 turnovers during the losing streak.

Culver headlines Tech's three-guard lineup with 18.7 points a game, but when he struggles, the Red Raiders can't muster much easy offense. Their 45 points in the loss to K-State were the fewest in coach Chris Beard's three-year tenure.

"We're a team that's searching for a second option; we're searching for a third option," Beard said after the loss. "Some of our guys have got to play a lot better individually."

In the Hogs' recent stumbles, they have bounced between struggling to score and not being able to slow down high-powered opponents. Two of Arkansas' setbacks came against the current frontrunners in the SEC -- 94-88 in overtime vs. LSU and 106-87 against No. 1-ranked Tennessee.

But the triumph against Missouri appeared to cure some of the Razorbacks' ills.

Led by freshman guard Isaiah Joe's 23 points -- buoyed by 7-of-12 shooting from 3-point range -- and a big night from sophomore center Daniel Gafford (13 points, 10 rebounds), Arkansas overcame an early 17-4 deficit. After making just one field goal in their first 12 tries, the Hogs finished at 44.1 percent and stung Mizzou by nailing 10 of 25 from 3-point territory.

"It's good for the psyche," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson of his team's first victory since Jan. 5. "Our guys know they're a good basketball team."

Gafford is the ringleader for the Razorbacks with 16.3 points and 9.4 rebounds a game. Joe chimes in with 14.9 points a contest, and Mason Jones averages 13.9.

Defense is a focal point for both teams: Arkansas ranks third in the SEC in field-goal defense (40.8 percent), steals (8.3 per game) and turnovers created (16.4 per game).

The Red Raiders, despite their recent woes, led the nation in field-goal defense (35.3 percent) through Thursday's game. They were second in scoring defense (55.9 points per game) and third in 3-point defense (26.4 percent).

K-State hit shots at a 46.3 percent clip on Tuesday, the best by a Texas Tech opponent all season. The Wildcats were particularly hot in the first half, making 12 of 22 shots (54.5 percent).

Kansas State also shot 22 free throws and won going away despite turning the ball over 17 times.

"They made shots," Beard said. "They were very aggressive. They got to the free-throw line and late in the game, when we were trying to come back from a deficit, they got good looks."

Now the Raiders face an Arkansas team that outscored Missouri 40-26 in the second half. The Razorbacks generated 27 points off 24 Missouri turnovers.

"We knew we could bounce back," Joe said of the Razorbacks' come-from-behind tenacity. "We just needed to start it on the defensive end, and that's what we did."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
J. Culver
23 G
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
36.6 Field Goal % 53.1
14.0 Three Point % 34.9
70.1 Free Throw % 69.4
Arkansas
Roster
D. Gafford
I. Joe
M. Jones
J. Harris
A. Bailey
R. Chaney
K. Embery-Simpson
D. Sills
G. Osabuohien
J. Phillips
E. Henderson
J. Holmes
T. Stevens
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Gafford 18 28.9 16.3 9.4 0.8 1.1 1.9 2.6 64.8 0.0 57.4 2.9 6.5
I. Joe 18 29.6 14.9 2.7 1.7 1.6 0.1 1.3 43.4 44.7 72.1 0.7 1.9
M. Jones 18 30.3 13.9 4.8 3.1 1.0 0.2 2.2 40.2 34.8 81.7 0.7 4.1
J. Harris 18 30.7 8.4 2.8 6.4 1.1 0.1 1.7 36.6 14.0 70.1 0.4 2.3
A. Bailey 18 19.2 6.2 3.4 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.9 44.0 20.0 57.5 0.9 2.6
R. Chaney 18 16.9 6.2 4.2 0.7 0.7 1.4 1.4 57.0 0.0 31.3 1.3 2.8
K. Embery-Simpson 18 14.4 4.6 1.2 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.6 32.9 26.9 70.0 0.3 0.9
D. Sills 18 15.8 4.4 1.2 1.8 0.6 0.0 1.6 45.8 34.5 64.0 0.4 0.8
G. Osabuohien 18 13.1 3.1 3.2 1.0 0.6 0.4 1.2 31.0 14.3 47.2 1.6 1.6
J. Phillips 7 5.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 15.0 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.6
E. Henderson 6 3.7 0.8 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.5 100.0 0.0 33.3 0.3 0.7
J. Holmes 3 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Stevens 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 18 202.8 78.9 40.9 17.3 8.30 5.10 13.9 44.7 33.7 64.5 11.2 26.1
Texas Tech
Roster
J. Culver
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
T. Owens
K. Edwards
D. Corprew
B. Francis
N. Odiase
M. Ondigo
P. Hicks
J. Mballa
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
K. Moore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Culver 19 31.4 18.7 7.1 3.9 1.3 0.5 2.9 53.1 34.9 69.4 1.5 5.5
M. Mooney 19 29.2 10.2 3.6 2.8 1.7 0.1 2.6 43.0 32.7 72.3 0.1 3.5
D. Moretti 19 29.6 9.8 1.8 2.1 1.3 0.0 1.3 46.1 38.9 90.9 0.1 1.7
T. Owens 19 24.3 8.3 5.2 0.9 0.5 2.5 1.2 54.5 21.1 76.7 1.8 3.3
K. Edwards 19 20.1 6.1 2.5 1.2 0.9 0.3 1.2 41.8 43.3 60.0 0.5 2.1
D. Corprew 18 14.9 5.7 3.9 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.8 55.1 34.6 58.3 1.4 2.5
B. Francis 19 23.7 5.6 2.4 1.6 0.8 0.2 1.1 31.3 29.3 70.8 0.4 2.1
N. Odiase 18 15.9 3.9 4.6 0.2 0.4 1.0 0.8 55.1 0.0 70.8 1.4 3.2
M. Ondigo 12 7.9 1.8 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.6 36.4 0.0 55.6 0.9 0.8
P. Hicks 9 3.3 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 25.0 16.7 75.0 0.2 0.6
J. Mballa 10 3.6 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 50.0 0.0 25.0 0.2 0.2
A. Sorrells 9 4.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 28.6 0.0 66.7 0.1 0.2
A. Benson 9 4.1 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.2 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2
K. Moore 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 19 199.9 70.2 36.8 13.5 7.50 5.10 13.1 46.7 33.2 70.5 8.6 26.1
NCAA BB Scores