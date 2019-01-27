TCU
TXTECH

No. 14 Texas Tech feeling better heading into TCU tussle

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 27, 2019

Texas Tech has snapped its three-game losing streak.

Next on the agenda is halting its three-game slide in Big 12 play.

The No. 14 Red Raiders look to post their first conference victory since Jan. 12 when they host TCU on Monday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech (16-4, 4-3) dropped consecutive Big 12 contests to Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas State before notching a 67-64 victory over nonconference opponent Arkansas on Saturday.

Now the Red Raiders are hoping to recapture the form they displayed during a 15-1 start.

"Definitely feels great to get a win," senior guard Matt Mooney said after the triumph over the Razorbacks. "Arkansas is a real good team so it feels good to get a win against them, but at the same time we got a lot of work to do to get better. TCU is a real good team so we really can't celebrate for too long."

The Horned Frogs (15-4, 3-3) were exceptional on defense during Saturday's 55-50 win over Florida.

TCU allowed its fewest points and recorded its lowest defensive field-goal percentage (30.6) in Jamie Dixon's 2 1/2 seasons as coach.

The stingy effort was welcome with the Horned Frogs shooting just 36 percent from the field.

"I wouldn't have believed it at the beginning of the year, but it's been an emphasis all throughout the year that we were going to have to win some games defensively," TCU junior guard Desmond Bane said after the win.

"You only hope to make every shot, but if your defense is consistent, you'll be able to win games even if your shot isn't falling like tonight."

Sophomore forward Kouat Noi (22) and Bane (17) combined for 39 of the 55 points.

"There was only 55 points, so pretty much all were at good times," Dixon said. "We didn't have any to spare. I don't know if I've ever won a game with 23 points in the second half.

"We're not the perfect team yet. We're working on it. Great win."

Bane is leading the team with a 15.0-point average while Noi is close behind at 14.7.

Senior point guard Alex Robinson averages 12.9 points and 7.7 assists. He needs just 11 assists to pass the school's career mark held by current graduate assistant coach Corey Santee (575 from 2001-05).

Robinson is also just 16 points away from reaching 1,000 career points. Bane also is closing in and needs 25.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is a big fan of Robinson.

"Robinson is one of the best guards in our league, and he is probably the best pick-and-roll player in college basketball, in my opinion," Beard said after the win over Arkansas.

"They've done a great job recruiting; they are a really good team. TCU is an NCAA tournament team, TCU is in the fight to win the Big 12 Conference ... so in my opinion they are one of the best teams in the country. We will have to play really well."

The Red Raiders received a career-best 21 points from sophomore guard Davide Moretti in the win over the Razorbacks. Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver made four 3-pointers while adding 15 points.

Culver has team-best averages of 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Moretti (10.4) and Mooney (10.3) are also scoring in double digits.

Texas Tech won both of last season's meetings and has prevailed in nine of the past 13 tussles.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Robinson
25 G
J. Culver
23 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
45.5 Field Goal % 52.5
34.5 Three Point % 38.2
66.3 Free Throw % 67.9
away team logo
25
A. Robinson G
12.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
23
J. Culver G
18.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.9 APG
12T
away team logo TCU 15-4 ---
home team logo 14 Texas Tech 16-4 ---
TXTECH -4.5, O/U 133.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -4.5, O/U 133.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 15-4 76.9 PPG 40.1 RPG 18.1 APG
home team logo 14 Texas Tech 16-4 70.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
25
A. Robinson G 12.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 7.7 APG 45.5 FG%
23
J. Culver G 18.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.9 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
TCU
Roster
D. Bane
K. Noi
A. Robinson
J. Fisher
J. Miller
K. Samuel
K. Davis
R. Nembhard
Y. Alok
L. Mayen
K. Archie
R. Barlow
O. Aschieris
A. McWilliam
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Bane 19 33.8 15.0 5.7 2.9 1.1 0.7 1.3 50.2 35.1 89.4 1.2 4.5
K. Noi 15 25.2 14.7 4.4 1.0 1.2 0.3 1.1 48.8 40.4 78.1 1.5 2.9
A. Robinson 19 33.6 12.9 3.8 7.7 1.7 0.3 3.6 45.5 34.5 66.3 0.5 3.3
J. Fisher 9 24.1 12.1 2.4 2.7 1.0 0.2 0.7 41.2 44.1 90.0 0.4 2.0
J. Miller 19 29.3 10.5 6.5 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.8 47.9 24.4 67.5 2.1 4.4
K. Samuel 19 22.1 7.7 7.2 0.5 0.3 1.6 1.7 68.8 0.0 45.2 3.0 4.2
K. Davis 19 13.5 5.3 1.4 1.7 0.6 0.0 1.3 42.2 27.3 70.6 0.2 1.2
R. Nembhard 18 16.2 3.6 2.3 0.9 0.5 0.6 1.2 33.9 32.1 53.8 0.2 2.1
Y. Alok 10 13.1 3.3 2.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 1.4 43.3 0.0 77.8 0.4 2.1
L. Mayen 12 9.1 2.6 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 50.0 40.0 71.4 0.3 1.2
K. Archie 10 10.1 2.1 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.2 0.5 24.0 9.1 61.5 0.3 1.2
R. Barlow 3 11.7 0.7 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
O. Aschieris 8 2.3 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.4
A. McWilliam 2 3.0 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
Total 19 200.0 76.9 40.1 18.1 6.90 4.00 13.4 47.2 35.0 69.4 10.7 26.8
Texas Tech
Roster
J. Culver
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
T. Owens
K. Edwards
B. Francis
D. Corprew
N. Odiase
M. Ondigo
P. Hicks
J. Mballa
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
K. Moore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Culver 20 31.7 18.5 6.9 3.9 1.4 0.5 3.0 52.5 38.2 67.9 1.5 5.4
D. Moretti 20 29.8 10.4 1.9 2.1 1.3 0.0 1.3 47.4 39.7 90.2 0.2 1.7
M. Mooney 20 29.2 10.3 3.6 2.8 1.7 0.1 2.8 43.4 33.3 72.5 0.2 3.4
T. Owens 20 24.1 8.0 5.1 1.0 0.5 2.5 1.2 55.0 21.1 76.7 1.8 3.3
K. Edwards 20 19.9 6.2 2.5 1.2 0.9 0.3 1.2 41.7 41.9 61.5 0.5 2.1
B. Francis 20 24.0 5.6 2.4 1.6 0.8 0.2 1.1 31.7 29.5 70.8 0.4 2.1
D. Corprew 19 14.8 5.5 3.8 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.7 55.0 35.7 58.3 1.3 2.5
N. Odiase 19 16.3 3.8 4.7 0.3 0.4 1.0 0.9 56.0 0.0 70.8 1.4 3.4
M. Ondigo 12 7.9 1.8 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.6 36.4 0.0 55.6 0.9 0.8
P. Hicks 9 3.3 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 25.0 16.7 75.0 0.2 0.6
J. Mballa 10 3.6 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 50.0 0.0 25.0 0.2 0.2
A. Sorrells 9 4.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 28.6 0.0 66.7 0.1 0.2
A. Benson 10 3.8 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.2 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2
K. Moore 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 20 200.0 70.1 36.3 13.5 7.40 5.00 13.5 46.8 34.3 70.4 8.5 25.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores