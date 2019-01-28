Some conference coaches question the midseason timing of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Bill Self is among them.

But now that it has come and gone -- with Kansas losing 71-63 at Kentucky on Saturday -- the Jayhawks coach was able to be philosophical about taking a break seven games into the conference season.

"This doesn't mean anything," Self said.

"We can't fret about this. It's not like the end of the Earth. We can still accomplish what our team goals are, and certainly losing doesn't help with that, but it doesn't destroy it by any means."

Foremost on the wish list for No. 11 Kansas is a Big 12 championship, something the Jayhawks have secured in a record 14 consecutive seasons. That quest will be renewed Tuesday when Kansas (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) visits Texas (11-9, 3-4).

At Kentucky, the Jayhawks surrendered a halftime lead and were outplayed down the stretch, a development that was consistent with past road games. Kansas has lost all but one of five true road games and could be challenged by Texas after leading the Longhorns for all but 3-plus minutes before holding on for an 80-78 home win on Jan. 14.

"We just let (road games) get away," junior forward Dedric Lawson said. "There's nothing that we can't fix going forward. It's not too late to make an adjustment and to come out victorious in league play."

Certainly not, particularly with Kansas tied for first in the Big 12.

Concerns, however, are obvious.

Although Lawson had 20 points and 15 rebounds at Kentucky for his 14 double-double, it was evident that he tired down the stretch. He is the lone big man in a four-guard system, which can make rebounds hard to grab.

"We're obviously very light in the butt," Self joked.

In addition, foul trouble can hurt the thin Jayhawks. Foul problems affected their best defender, sophomore guard Marcus Garrett, at Kentucky. He was unable to defend at his typically high level and netted only four points on 1-for-9 shooting after averaging 17 points in the previous three games.

Finally, if senior guard Lagerald Vick cannot free himself along the arc, the Jayhawks lack a stellar 3-point threat. He contributed 10 points at Kentucky but was mostly silent in the second half.

Freshman guard Courtney Ramey scored a career-high 19 points to lead five Longhorns in double figures during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Still, Texas fell 98-88 at Georgia, which entered with just one SEC victory and a .500 overall record.

Rebounding margin and 3-point defense have been devastating at times for the Longhorns, who have lost five of their last six games.

Georgia shot 66.7 percent, including a 12-for-17 mark behind the arc.

"When teams are making shots like that and they're on a roll," said Texas coach Shaka Smart, "you've got to find a way to make them miss."

Home-court advantage could be helpful since Kansas usually attracts one of the biggest crowds each season to the cavernous Erwin Center.

Senior guard Kerwin Roach leads Texas with a 14.3-point average. Senior forward Dylan Osetkowski adds 10.1 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.

--Field Level Media

