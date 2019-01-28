No. 22 Mississippi State bounced back from a difficult loss on the road with a victory at home.

Now Alabama will try to do the same as it hosts the Bulldogs in an SEC game Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (15-4, 3-3 SEC) recovered from its lowest-scoring performance of the season in a 76-55 loss at then-No. 8 Kentucky last week to have one of its best offensive performances Saturday. The Bulldogs exceeded their point total against Kentucky by 37 as they beat then-No. 16 Auburn 92-84.

State coach Ben Howland called the victory "a really big-time win for us when you look at our drive to try to get to the NCAA Tournament this year."

A win over the Crimson Tide (12-7, 3-3) wouldn't be quite as prestigious but doing it on their home floor would be significant. Alabama's last home game was perhaps the team's most impressive performance of the season as it routed then-No. 20 Ole Miss, 74-53, last Tuesday.

Howland hopes the Bulldogs can continue to share the ball like they did against Auburn.

"It's something we're talking about a lot," Howland said. "I think it's something that our guys recognize more and more. The last time we were (at home) we had 26 baskets and 19 of them were on assists against Florida.

"When we play that way, it's really fun to be a part of it. We have so many good passers. We have guys that can create for others but getting it inside more was big."

Lamar Peters had the first double-double of his career, finishing with 16 points and 10 assists. He scored 12 of his points in the first half before Quinndary Weatherspoon took over in the second half, scoring 20 of his season-high 27 points after the break.

The Tide stepped out of conference play and went on the road to face Baylor on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Neither team led by more than six points, and the game featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes before the Bears prevailed 73-68, dropping the Tide to 2-4 on opponents' home courts.

"We didn't have our best game," Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. "We didn't play enough of a 40-minute game to win on the road. I thought it was the opposite of how we played our last game at home."

Baylor had a 35-31 rebounding edge, becoming just the second team to out-rebound the Tide this season. The most significant aspect of that was that the Bears had a 16-9 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to an 18-9 edge in second-chance points.

"They played tough and out-rebounded us, which rarely happens," Johnson said. "They just did a good job hustling -- converting our turnovers into points and doubling us up on second-chance points."

The Tide committed 13 turnovers, which led to 24 Baylor points.

"We've been a little bit inconsistent," Johnson said.

Alabama, though, has won four of its last five home games, with the only loss during that stretch being a one-point setback against Texas A&M. Mississippi State is 1-2 on the road in SEC play.

--Field Level Media

