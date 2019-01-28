Vanderbilt struggling, but No. 7 Kentucky has reason to beware

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats look to extend their winning streak to seven when they travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference matchup to be televised by ESPN.

The Wildcats (16-3, 5-1 SEC) have four players averaging in double figures in scoring: guards Keldon Johnson (14.6 ppg) and Tyler Herro (13.3) and forwards Reid Travis (12.8) and PJ Washington (12.7).

Those four, and guard Ashton Hagans (7.6), who has come on late as a scorer, were the only Wildcats players to score in Saturday's 71-63 defeat of then-No. 9 Kansas in Lexington.

Coach John Calipari had some prophetic words before that contest. He had been displeased with the team's uneven effort, which, according to him, wound up being an issue when the Kentucky trailed by three at half.

"We've got to get to where we can play for 40 minutes," Calipari said. "What this team does is, we'll (look good) in spurts and then two or three guys disengage, don't compete, think that one basket doesn't matter, and all of a sudden, they're on a 10-0 run against us, and it's a ballgame."

Calipari's halftime pep talk revolved around rebounding and shooting. Kansas' one-rebound advantage at halftime turned into a 49-36 edge for the game.

The Wildcats shot 33.3 percent in the first half and didn't hit a 3-pointer, but they were 48 percent (with four treys) in the second half, going 25 of 64 for the game (39.1 percent).

A slow start was also an issue on Jan. 12, when Vanderbilt led Kentucky 16-4 in Lexington after its first eight possessions, slowing the tempo with a zone that aggressively guarded the wings. However, the Commodores hit only 11 of their last 40 shots and eventually lost, 56-47.

That's been typical of Vanderbilt (9-10, 0-6 SEC) this season.

A 4-0 start to the season had Commodores fans excited. Then, five-star freshman point guard Darius Garland, the team's leading scorer who scored 33 points in that fourth game, a win over Liberty on Nov. 19, injured a knee four days later and was ruled out for the year.

It's been a nightmare since.

Vanderbilt enters on a seven-game losing streak, most recently an embarrassing 86-55 nonconference loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. Six times since Garland's departure, the Commodores have scored 65 or fewer points.

"For the first 10 to 12 minutes, I thought we responded well," Commodores coach Bryce Drew said of the performance at Oklahoma, which came on the heels of a heartbreaking home loss to top-ranked Tennessee in overtime.

"After that, we couldn't guard them one-on-one and couldn't hang on to the ball enough to keep it close," Drew said.

Vanderbilt has found scorers in spots. Freshman Aaron Nesmith has finished with 23- and 24-point games among Vanderbilt's last four games, and sophomore guard Saben Lee has 21 and 24 in the last two.

Recent history suggests that Kentucky should be wary of Vanderbilt. The Wildcats have won the last five meetings, but the nine-point margin from two weeks ago has been the biggest in the stretch.

The young Commodores also have a history of responding after bad games. They followed an 82-63 loss at Georgia by giving the Wildcats that scare on Jan. 12.

A terrible performance in a 71-55 loss to then-No. 24 Mississippi State preceded last week's near-miss against Tennessee.

--Field Level Media

