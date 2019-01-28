UNC
GATECH

Defense is Georgia Tech's hope vs. No. 9 North Carolina

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 28, 2019

Georgia Tech's gritty defense will be tested by another high-powered attack when No. 9 North Carolina visits on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4 ACC) hope to carry the momentum they gained from a solid effort against Duke on Saturday. Georgia Tech hung with the No. 2 Blue Devils for 30 minutes before succumbing to turnovers and foul trouble before losing 66-53.

Coach Josh Pastner knows the only way his club can challenge the Tar Heels is to continue its high level of defense.

"Our DNA has been our defense," Pastner said.

"We've got to defend at a high level. I thought we were able to execute our game plan for the most part. It was unfortunate we had some turnovers and they had their big run. I'm proud of our guys. Who we are and what we are is our defense."

The defense was good enough to beat most teams ... but most opponents don't have four McDonald's All-Americans in their lineup. Still, Georgia Tech held Duke to its lowest point total of the season. The Blue Devils shot 41.4 percent from the field and was only 2 of 21 on 3-pointers.

There were two main problems: turnovers and foul trouble.

Georgia Tech committed 19 turnovers, which led to 24 Duke points. By comparison, Tech scored nine points off 13 Duke turnovers. Tech guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe each had five turnovers.

"We've got to do a better job taking care of the basketball," Pastner said.

The foul trouble hindered Georgia Tech on both ends of the court. James Banks III and Abdoulaye Gueye picked up three fouls in the first half and wound up fouling out. Gueye, in his second game back from missing two contests with an undisclosed injury, had 14 points and eight rebounds.

North Carolina (15-4, 5-1) has been an offensive juggernaut this season. The Tar Heels average an ACC-leading 88.1 points, with Cameron Johnson (15.4), Coby White (14.9) and Luke Maye (14.4) leading the way.

But the Tar Heels have improved defensively, too.

In their last game, a 103-82 win over then-No. 10 Virginia Tech, North Carolina used a 20-0 late in the first half to take control.

"I think (it was) us on defense," freshman Nassir Little said. "I think the bigs really came in and really lifted things up. I came in and I think I really brought a lot of energy to the team and got a seal on the dunk. I think from then we kind of kept rolling and things got bigger."

North Carolina will be a handful for Georgia Tech, which has the third-best scoring defense in the conference (63.6 points per game). Georgia Tech's zone has been difficult for the opposition, with the Yellow Jackets allowing only 38.5 percent shooting from the field and 26.5 percent on 3-pointers.

North Carolina leads the all-time series 68-25 and hammered the Yellow Jackets 80-66 a year ago. Georgia Tech stunned the Tar Heels 75-63 in their last meeting in Atlanta in the 2016-17 season. North Carolina was ranked No. 9 at the time, just like this week.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
J. Alvarado
10 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
43.4 Field Goal % 42.4
34.8 Three Point % 29.5
77.0 Free Throw % 76.1
away team logo
32
L. Maye F
14.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.2 APG
home team logo
10
J. Alvarado G
13.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.3 APG
GATECH +11, O/U 150
McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
GATECH +11, O/U 150
McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo 9 North Carolina 15-4 88.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 11-9 68.4 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
32
L. Maye F 14.4 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.2 APG 43.4 FG%
10
J. Alvarado G 13.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.3 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
North Carolina
Roster
C. Johnson
C. White
L. Maye
N. Little
K. Williams
G. Brooks
S. Manley
S. Woods
B. Robinson
L. Black
B. Huffman
W. Miller
K. Smith
A. Platek
C. Ellis
S. Rush
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Johnson 19 28.1 15.5 5.6 2.2 1.3 0.2 1.7 50.0 46.5 78.6 1.8 3.8
C. White 18 25.1 14.9 3.2 4.0 0.9 0.2 2.9 44.2 36.5 80.9 0.3 2.9
L. Maye 19 29.7 14.4 9.7 2.2 0.6 0.5 1.7 43.4 34.8 77.0 2.2 7.5
N. Little 19 18.9 10.6 4.4 0.9 0.6 0.5 1.2 51.0 25.0 75.4 1.6 2.8
K. Williams 19 27.5 9.0 3.2 3.9 0.9 0.3 1.7 41.5 29.5 78.9 0.8 2.4
G. Brooks 19 20.7 8.4 5.7 1.3 0.5 0.6 1.2 54.3 0.0 68.0 2.4 3.3
S. Manley 12 11.7 4.4 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 1.0 55.0 0.0 56.3 1.1 3.2
S. Woods 17 13.9 3.5 1.4 2.6 1.2 0.2 1.8 39.6 42.9 68.2 0.2 1.1
B. Robinson 18 11.0 3.4 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.4 48.9 47.8 70.0 0.3 0.9
L. Black 19 11.2 2.9 2.2 1.3 0.7 0.2 0.7 47.8 50.0 85.7 0.5 1.7
B. Huffman 16 2.4 1.2 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 66.7 0.0 75.0 0.4 0.5
W. Miller 12 1.5 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 40.0 0.1 0.3
K. Smith 14 1.9 1.2 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 54.5 33.3 100.0 0.0 0.1
A. Platek 18 3.8 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 47.1 37.5 50.0 0.1 0.2
C. Ellis 13 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 50.0 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.0
S. Rush 14 1.4 0.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.2
Total 19 200.0 88.1 46.2 19.7 7.70 3.60 14.2 47.2 37.3 74.6 13.2 30.3
Georgia Tech
Roster
J. Alvarado
J. Banks III
B. Alston
M. Devoe
C. Haywood II
A. Gueye
M. Wright
E. Cole
K. Moore
S. Phillips
S. Ogbonda
K. Sjolund
A. Schafer
E. Jester
M. Rice
S. Medlock
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Alvarado 19 33.3 13.5 3.9 3.3 1.8 0.1 2.6 42.4 29.5 76.1 0.5 3.4
J. Banks III 19 28.8 10.8 7.5 1.3 0.5 2.4 2.5 57.4 0.0 66.7 2.9 4.5
B. Alston 16 21.4 9.6 2.0 1.3 0.4 0.1 1.8 48.0 40.9 82.2 0.3 1.8
M. Devoe 20 30.2 8.9 3.1 2.4 1.9 0.5 2.3 42.9 32.0 69.6 0.3 2.9
C. Haywood II 19 22.7 7.3 2.5 2.2 1.4 0.2 1.3 40.9 34.1 81.0 0.3 2.2
A. Gueye 18 16.8 6.4 4.1 0.9 0.7 1.1 1.4 50.0 20.0 60.0 1.3 2.8
M. Wright 19 17.2 5.4 3.4 0.8 0.5 0.4 1.1 44.4 12.5 43.3 0.5 2.9
E. Cole 13 13.0 4.9 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.9 50.0 20.0 68.2 0.4 2.3
K. Moore 19 16.4 4.5 1.7 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.8 50.0 44.4 71.8 0.3 1.4
S. Phillips 16 12.6 2.6 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.2 1.0 38.5 22.2 77.8 0.0 1.3
S. Ogbonda 9 7.0 2.0 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.7 35.3 0.0 60.0 0.8 1.1
K. Sjolund 11 5.0 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.5 18.2 20.0 75.0 0.0 0.5
A. Schafer 2 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
E. Jester 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
M. Rice 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Medlock 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 20 200.0 68.4 37.8 14.2 8.10 5.10 15.3 45.9 30.8 69.4 8.0 26.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores