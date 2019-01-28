Wisconsin senior center Ethan Happ completed the third triple-double in program history and the second of his career during Saturday's home win against Northwestern.

A feat that didn't appear on the stat sheet also impressed Badgers coach Greg Gard.

He lauded Happ for "one of the better post defensive jobs he's done."

Winners of three games in a row entering Tuesday night's visit to Nebraska, the No. 24 Badgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) have ascended the conference standings thanks in large part to a resurgent defense.

"I think this group is starting to grow in that way ... not many mistakes," Gard said.

While the 6-foot-10 Happ leads Wisconsin on the floor and in the scoring column (18.9 points per game), sophomores D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison have emerged as dependable counterparts on both sides of the floor. Both have double-figure scoring averages and contributed 18 points apiece against Northwestern.

Happ had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Saturday. His teammates are eager to help make his collegiate swan song special as the stretch run nears.

"You look at Ethan and the legacy he's left here and the statistics and the career records and all that, a player like that and a person like that deserves to go out on the right note," Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Wisconsin will take aim at the team with the best 3-point percentage defense in the conference for the second successive game. Northwestern entered Saturday's play leading the league in that department at 27.7 percent, but the Badgers used crisp ball movement and solid accuracy to shoot 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) from 3-point land.

Nebraska (13-7, 3-6) has limited opponents to 28.8 percent 3-point shooting and is tops in the Big Ten in turnover margin, at plus-4.2 per game.

Offensively, three Cornhuskers starters average in double figures, with James Palmer Jr. (19.4 points per game) followed by Glynn Watson Jr. (13.5) and Isaiah Roby (10.5). Roby also leads Nebraska in rebounding (6.7) and blocks (1.6).

Nebraska took a hit to its production and leadership on Saturday, however, as senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a 70-60 home loss to Ohio State. Copeland landed awkwardly after rising up for a dunk early in the second half. He averaged 14.0 points per game this season and had started 53 games since transferring from Georgetown two seasons ago.

"I am broken-hearted for Isaac," Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles said in a team news release.

"He is a young man who had every option available to him last spring, but wanted to come back and help lead the Huskers back to the NCAA Tournament and beyond. He has meant so much to our program and has been a valued leader in the Husker basketball community since arriving on campus two years ago."

Wisconsin is 8-4 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers left the Big 12 for the Big Ten in 2011, but Nebraska boasts the upper hand of late, winning three of the past four meetings.

--Field Level Media

