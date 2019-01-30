LSU coach Will Wade made it clear to his players that while he appreciated their two victories last week -- including an improbable overtime win over Missouri -- they were "out of mulligans" for the rest of the season.

"We don't want to keep pressing our luck," Wade said Monday after the Tigers (16-3, 6-0 SEC) climbed to No. 19 in the nation on the strength of nine consecutive victories.

The Tigers will play at Texas A&M (8-10, 1-5 SEC) on Wednesday night.

The Aggies snapped a three-game losing streak with a 65-53 nonconference victory over Kansas State in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

LSU beat Missouri 86-80 in overtime despite trailing by 14 points with 2:14 left in regulation.

"We don't want to be down big and have to rally," Wade said.

"I do like that our guys don't give up, and we stay in there. We're tough. I like that part. We need to put ourselves in better positions and play better throughout the course of the game so that we're not having to stage a furious rally or pull a rabbit out of the hat."

The Tigers improved six spots in the poll after last week's victories over Georgia (92-82) and Missouri.

Wade said despite Texas A&M's record, the Aggies have been playing "much better (lately). They're playing at a high level."

"We've got to learn our lessons from this last game and move forward," he added.

Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said LSU has more talent than at any time since its last Final Four appearance in 2006.

"They've got size, athleticism, really good guard play, and we're going to have to do a good job on the glass and take care of the ball," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he was impressed with LSU guard Skylar Mays, who scored nine points in a 27-second span to key LSU's comeback victory over Missouri. And he had plenty of praise for LSU point guard Tremont Waters, who has cut down on his turnovers while directing the fast-paced Tigers offense.

"Waters is probably the best point guard in the league, and that's saying a lot in this league," Kennedy said. "Offensively, he's such a factor. He beat us by himself last year -- really, twice -- and he's got a lot more experience than he had last year. They have a very talented team."

Wade and Kennedy used defensive adjustments to get their teams back on track in the last game. LSU shifted to a 1-3-1 zone against Missouri to push the pace and create turnovers, and Texas A&M used a 2-3 zone to slow down Kansas State.

Wade said Mays' performance down the stretch against Missouri was emblematic of the type of player he is.

"He has earned everything," Wade said. "Everything he gets, he deserves. You have no idea how hard of a worker he is. He is the best. He's one of the most consistent human beings I have ever been around."

