No. 10 Marquette has been cool under fire. The Golden Eagles have captured seven consecutive Big East games, with four of those victories coming by five points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles (18-3, 7-1 Big East) will play at Butler (12-9, 3-5) in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

"These (Big East) games are going to be close with rare exception; every once in awhile you'll have an outlier," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

"If you look at the way the conference has gone, usually games come down to the last four minutes. I think our team, for the most part, has shown tremendous poise. I don't think we've panicked and that's served us well."

A veteran Marquette squad showed its poise again by rallying from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat host Xavier 87-82 Saturday.

"Our execution got better, our defense got a little better," Wojciechowski said.

"I'll give our kids credit; they're fighters and they don't stop fighting. That's a quality I love about this team and it's a quality we need to continue to nurture as we move forward."

Marquette freshman forward Joey Hauser, who averages 11.0 points per game, hit 5 of 6 3-pointers en route to 21 points against Xavier.

"Joey has a chance to be a terrific college basketball player and he showed that in spurts," Wojciechowski said.

"I've been on him that spurts should have ended in high school. Our team can't afford him to turn it on and turn it off based on how he feels or who we're playing. He's got a chance to be a very good player right now. He needs his approach, his life and his games like that. When he does, we're a very different team."

Junior guard Markus Howard leads the Golden Eagles' potent attack with a 24.6-point scoring average. Joey's older brother, Sam, a junior forward, averages 15.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs, who are 9-2 at home this season, have won five consecutive games against the Golden Eagles. Butler junior point guard Kamar Baldwin is averaging 15.0 points on 59 percent shooting in four career games against Marquette.

Butler junior Sean McDermott suffered a sprained right knee late in a 75-61 loss at Creighton on Friday night and is questionable for Wednesday's game.

McDermott, a 6-foot-6 starting forward who averages 10.2 points, leads the Bulldogs in 3-pointers made with 54.

Baldwin leads the team with 17.6 points per game and is up to a 20.9-point average in Big East games. Senior guard Paul Jorgensen is averaging 11.5 points, but just 6.8 points on 36.2 percent shooting in Big East games.

Following the Creighton loss, Butler coach LaVall Jordan said playing eight games in 24 days took its toll, but the team has to be mentally tough.

"So we're in the grind," he said. "We're in that stretch. Our guys had a good energy about them (Friday night). We just have to embrace this process and continue to grow."

The Bulldogs were 5 of 22 from 3-point range against Creighton. Sophomore forward Jordan Tucker, who was eligible at midseason after transferring from Duke, was 1-of-8 on 3-point attempts after going 14-of-28 in the previous three games. Tucker is averaging 10.3 points.

"I thought we got some good looks. I mean, I really did," Jordan said. "You've got to step up and make some of them. You have to have that mentality about you."

--Field Level Media

