No. 12 Virginia Tech aims to pile on against Miami

  • Jan 29, 2019

No. 12 Virginia Tech, after bouncing back from its loss at North Carolina with a 22-point thumping of Syracuse last weekend, hits the road for its next two games, starting with Wednesday's outing against slumping Miami.

The Hokies (16-3, 5-2 ACC) will be looking to end a two-game losing streak in the series against the Hurricanes, who have lost their past three games and are off to their worst start in league play under coach Jim Larranaga.

The Hurricanes (9-10, 1-6) haven't been 1-6 in the ACC since the 2010-11 campaign, coach Frank Haith's final season in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes were hoping to get star forward Dewan Hernandez back, but the NCAA ruled Monday that Hernandez must sit the rest of this season and miss 40 percent of next season for entering into an agreement to accept benefits from an agent.

Hernandez then announced he was withdrawing from school and entering the 2019 NBA Draft. He said in a social media post that, "I do not believe that the NCAA treated me fairly."

The Hokies, meanwhile, are off to their best start under Buzz Williams, who is in his fifth season in Blacksburg.

"I think our team has continued to morph into a mature, smart team," Williams said after the 78-56 win over Syracuse. "We don't always execute it, but I thought tonight's execution on both ends relative to what the staff had set in place, thus far this season, was as good as it's been."

The Hurricanes have labored all season with personnel issues. But despite being limited to a seven-man rotation, they were competitive through their first five conference games with one win (Wake Forest) and three losses by single digits.

But their last two games weren't that close -- a 20-point loss at Syracuse (their worst defeat of the season) and a 12-point decision to Florida State on Sunday night in a game that really wasn't that tight.

Leading scorer Chris Lykes (16.6 points per game) scored only eight against Syracuse and one against Florida State. He went 4 for 27 from the field -- 0 of 20 on 3-pointers -- in the two games.

"I can't explain it right now," Larranaga said when asked about Lykes' shooting problems. "I think in the Syracuse game, the size bothered him. I think he missed some wide-open looks early and I think he got a little discouraged from that."

Miami is 15 of 58 from behind the arc in the past two games while its opponents have recorded season highs in triples and gone a combined 26 of 50 from behind the arc.

Virginia Tech, which plays at North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon, comes in as the ACC's top 3-point shooting team (42.4 percent). Guard Justin Robinson set a school single-game record by making nine in 13 attempts against Syracuse.

"I mean, everything was just falling, to be honest," Robinson said afterward.

--Field Level Media

