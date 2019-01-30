The No. 13 Houston Cougars seek to avenge their only loss of the season when they play host to the Temple Owls in a key American Athletic Conference contest on Thursday night.

The Cougars (20-1) have rattled off five wins a in a row since losing 73-69 to the Owls in Philadelphia on Jan. 9. Houston sits tied atop the AAC standings with Cincinnati at 7-1.

The Cougars became the first team in the country to 20 wins after Sunday's victory at Tulsa.

The Owls (15-5, 5-2) are tied for second in the AAC on the heels of their 72-68 home loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, a game in which Temple led by 14 in the second half.

"We weren't tough enough, simple as that," Temple sophomore forward J.P. Moorman II said. "We have to bring it to the table every game."

Temple has dropped two of its past three games.

Temple's Quinton Rose scored 22 points in the first meeting between these teams, and the Owls made life difficult for Houston's top two scorers, Armoni Brooks (five points) and Corey Davis Jr. (11 points), badgering the pair into a combined 6-for-23 shooting night.

But Brooks has been on a tear of late, scoring 39 points in the past two games while connecting on 11 of 21 3-pointers. The junior guard has scored in double-digits in every game since that loss to Temple.

Brooks is averaging 14.8 points on the season -- up to 16.6 in his past five.

Forward Breaon Brady was Houston's most effective offensive weapon in the first meeting, with the senior scoring 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He averages just 7.0 on the season.

The Cougars held Temple to 38.2 percent shooting in that first game, but they sent Temple to the free throw line 28 times with the Owls making 25 -- 14 more points from the line than the Cougars, who ended 11 of 17.

Senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. enters Thursday's game as Temple's leading scorer at 18.5 points per game. Alston is third in the AAC in scoring and assists (5.2 per game). Houston held him to 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting in the first contest.

Houston's calling card is its nationally ranked defense.

Through Tuesday's games, it was sixth in the country in scoring defense at 60.2 points per game, second in field goal percentage (36.4 percent) and second in 3-point defense (26.1 percent). Temple shot 28.6 percent from long range in the meeting earlier this month.

"We are a good defensive team," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said last week.

The Owls counter with a defense that ranks 12th in the nation with 9.1 steals per game. They had seven steals in the first meeting.

Houston has not lost in the Fertitta Center this year and boasts the nation's longest home winning streak at 30, dating to last year.

Temple has used the same starting lineup in all 20 games this season, one of only five teams in the country to do that.

Temple's win over the Cougars three weeks ago marked the 12th year in a row that the Owls have defeated at least one Top 25 team.

Houston holds a 6-3 lead in the series.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.