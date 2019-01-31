Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has a tough act to follow -- his own.

What can Simpson do for an encore after a night he'll never forget? That will be determined on Friday night, when the fifth-ranked Wolverines play at Iowa.

Playing in his 100th career game, Simpson recorded the sixth triple-double in school history as Michigan knocked off archrival Ohio State 65-49 on Tuesday.

Simpson notched 11 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists, including the 300th assist of his career.

"That made me proud of myself," Simpson said on the team's website. "I knew I had done something special. It was a blessing -- definitely a blessing -- a special moment for me and my teammates as well."

Simpson is not known as a scorer, though he has developed a surprisingly effective hook shot for a 6-foot guard. He is an unusually adept rebounder for someone of his height. He has reached double figures in rebounds three times this season.

He also has a knack for making the right play. Simpson did not make a turnover for the third time in seven games, even though he rarely gets a rest.

"You can't say enough about what Zavier Simpson accomplished," Michigan coach John Beilein said. "The triple-double is incredible. Just as big of a feat is to have the ball that much. He had 12 assists and no turnovers. I don't recall coaching that ever."

Simpson didn't arrive in Ann Arbor as a sure-fire prospect. He was a backup as a freshman and only emerged as a starter last season during his sophomore campaign. He's now arguably the most important player on a team striving to reach the national title game for the second straight season.

"He is so determined to be a good player and be a winner," Beilein said.

"Sometimes, he got in his own way. And now he's understanding to keep that determination, keep that grit, but now he's really progressed with a high basketball IQ. And now he's using that in combination with his grit, and that's been a big difference for him."

Beilein can establish a record of his own Friday. He's tied with Johnny Orr for the most Big Ten victories by a Michigan coach with 120.

Michigan (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), which is tied with Michigan State for the conference's top spot, will be playing their only regular-season game against the Hawkeyes (16-5, 5-5).

Iowa has lost two straight, falling to the Spartans 82-67 and Minnesota 92-87. Iowa allowed a season high in points to the Golden Gophers.

"I think we just weren't as locked in as we wanted to be. And that was unfortunate, because that's something we can control," Iowa center Luka Garza told the Iowa City Press-Citizen. "That was the worst part."

Garza has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games, including a career-high-tying 25 at Minnesota.

"Teammates are finding me in my open spots," he said.

The Hawkeyes have five players averaging double figures, led by junior forward Tyler Cook at 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

