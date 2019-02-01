It's been many years -- going back to their Final Four team of 2006 -- that the LSU Tigers have been relevant on the basketball court.

By recording its 10th consecutive victory on Wednesday night, a 72-57 road win over Texas A&M, No. 19 LSU (17-3, 7-0 SEC) is hitting its stride behind dazzling point guard Tremont Waters and will enter Saturday's home game against Arkansas (12-8, 3-4) looking for a sweep of the season series.

Waters almost single-handedly defeated the Aggies on Wednesday, scoring 23 of LSU's first 33 points and finishing with a season-high 36 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and made all eight free-throw attempts.

It was not an unexpected performance. Last year in College Station, Waters nailed two long-range jumpers in the final 12 seconds to defeat Texas A&M 69-68.

"He just controls the game on both ends of the floor," said Aggies coach Billy Kennedy of the sophomore guard. "Defensively, he's disruptive and offensively he's a special player."

With the victory, LSU remained tied for first place in the SEC with No. 1 Tennessee.

Waters said his 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc against Texas A&M is something he has been working on. He can break down most defenders off the dribble, but he also takes pride in his shooting ability.

"The coaching staff and my teammates told me to take more open threes," Waters said. "I've been kind of hesitant. But I've been working on them. I just let them fly, and they were going . Everyone told me to keep shooting. So I put them up."

LSU will be looking to sweep Arkansas this season after beating the Razorbacks 94-88 in overtime in Fayetteville on Jan. 12. Freshman Naz Reid, a 6-foot-10 point forward, went head to head with Daniel Gafford, Arkansas' 6-11 sophomore. Reid scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, and Gafford had 32 points on 14-of-19 shooting.

Gafford forced overtime with a dunk in the final 30 seconds, and his layup in overtime gave Arkansas a brief lead. But LSU responded with a pair of 3-pointers, one coming from Reid.

Arkansas has rebounded from a four-game losing streak. The Razorbacks have won two of their three games since, including a 70-60 victory over Georgia on Tuesday night.

"They're starting to figure some things out," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said of his players. "I think that's what it is. They're starting to figure it out and starting to trust each other. I think the communication on defense is so much better than it was early on. When you do that and your defense is good, then that will help trigger some offensive things. We're a work in progress. We just have to continue to get better."

--Field Level Media

